Jonas Vingegaard second in time trial, to ride into Paris as Tour de France champion

Travel to some European cities is about to change. Officials are taking aggressive steps to curb overtourism, which can alter your travel plans. Barcelona, Spain, is now limiting tour groups in an effort to ease overcrowding. Where you are visiting will dictate how many people can be in your tour group. For District One, which includes the busy Barcelona city center and popular neighborhoods such as the Gothic Quarter and La Barceloneta, tour groups cannot exceed 30 people. For smaller areas, tour groups can only have 15 people. In addition to the caps, officials are enforcing one-way directions on 24 of the city’s streets. This move will hopefully keep crowds moving — instead of being held up and blocked in certain locations.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO