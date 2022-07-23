ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Jonas Vingegaard second in time trial, to ride into Paris as Tour de France champion

By OlympicTalk
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonas Vingegaard of Denmark will ride into Paris on Sunday as a first-time Tour de France champion after placing second in Saturday’s time trial. “It’s hard for me to put words on it,” he said. “It’s both a relief, and I’m just so happy and...

olympics.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
DogTime

Confused Dog Causes Roadblock at Tour de France

A dog wandered into the action during Stage 12 of the Tour de France, causing a roadblock for several riders. After some riders saw the seemingly lost and confused pup, they slammed on the brakes, which resulted in a huge pile-up during the world’s biggest bike race. Most of the riders swerved out of the way, but one rider sustained a nasty injury — and he was furious.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Ullrich
Person
Bjarne Riis
Person
Geraint Thomas
Person
Jonas Vingegaard
Phys.org

Italy heatwave peaks with 16 cities on red alert as Tuscany burns

Italy faced the hottest day of the current heatwave Friday with red extreme heat warnings issued for 16 cities across the country, as firefighters battled blazes up and down the country. Worst hit is expected to be Milan in the north with temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), while...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Sports

2022 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top eight results from the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon …. TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | U.S. Roster | Key Events. Bronze: Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN) — 30:10.07. 4. Sifan Hassan (NED) — 30:10.56. 5. Rahel Daniel (ERI) — 30:12.15. 6. Ejgayehu Taye...
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson ‘gutted’ after winning 800m silver at World Championships

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson told BBC Breakfast that she is “gutted” after winning silver in the women’s 800 meters at the World Athletics Championships. While she said her family were “cracking open the champagne,” she won’t be sipping any bubbly just yet as she is “still a little bit gutted” to lose out on the gold to US runner Athing Mu in Eugene, Oregon.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#2018 Tour De France#Slovenian Tadej Pogacar#Tour De France#German
ESPN

LIV golfer Sergio Garcia changes mind, not resigning DP World Tour membership

LIV Golf Invitational Series player Sergio Garcia says he has changed his mind on giving up his DP World Tour membership. "When I finished the Open Championship [last] Sunday, I said that I was most likely going to resign my membership from the [DP World] Tour," Garcia told ESPN. "That obviously meant not being eligible for the Ryder Cup because you have to be a member.
GOLF
travelawaits.com

Barcelona, Areas Of France Taking Steps To Limit Number Of Tourists

Travel to some European cities is about to change. Officials are taking aggressive steps to curb overtourism, which can alter your travel plans. Barcelona, Spain, is now limiting tour groups in an effort to ease overcrowding. Where you are visiting will dictate how many people can be in your tour group. For District One, which includes the busy Barcelona city center and popular neighborhoods such as the Gothic Quarter and La Barceloneta, tour groups cannot exceed 30 people. For smaller areas, tour groups can only have 15 people. In addition to the caps, officials are enforcing one-way directions on 24 of the city’s streets. This move will hopefully keep crowds moving — instead of being held up and blocked in certain locations.
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

Record Breaking Heatwave Bakes Western Europe This Week

During the last week, regions of Western Europe saw record-breaking heat, with temperatures in the United Kingdom topping 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records started. On Tuesday, numerous weather stations in London, Lincolnshire, and Nottinghamshire exceeded the 40-degree mark, with Coningsby, Lincolnshire, reaching 40.3...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy