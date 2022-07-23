ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

White balloons released as hundreds march to mark drugs-related deaths

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33B1H3_0gqJzFCg00
A march and demonstration has taken place in Belfast calling for action from government to prevent more deaths of the most vulnerable (Rebecca Black/PA)

White balloons have been released in memory of those who have died in drugs-related deaths in Belfast amid calls for action from government.

Several hundred people took part in a march to Belfast City Hall on Saturday afternoon under a banner proclaiming “enough is enough”.

It was organised by The People’s Kitchen and homeless charities, and backed by the trade union Unite.

Some 15 people have died in what have been termed as drugs-related deaths in Belfast since the start of June.

It is understood there have been 34 such deaths in greater Belfast area since January, with some warning the capital is in crisis.

The procession, which included representatives from homeless charities, trade unions, Sinn Fein, the SDLP and People Before Profit culminated in a demonstration at City Hall.

There were calls for accessible services to support the vulnerable as well as safe consumption rooms for drugs.

There was also a challenge to Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson by a homeless man to experience life on the streets themselves.

Sean Kane said: “Our government needs to get their finger out, I’m willing to talk to any politician to come to some sort of agreement as our homeless lives cannot be replaced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEo7B_0gqJzFCg00
Sean Kane challenged Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to experience homelessness for three days. (Rebecca Black/PA)

“It’s time we all came together and sat around the table and talked.

“I challenge Michelle O’Neill and Jeffrey Donaldson to come on the streets and experience homelessness for three days and we can use it as a funding opportunity to pay for the funerals of these women who lost their lives at the weekend.”

Lee-Maria Hughes recalled her sister Catherine Kenny who died in a doorway in Donegall Place in March 2016.

“Catherine was a sister, a daughter, an aunt and she was dearly loved,” she said.

“Six years on and it appears we are in no better a place, in fact perhaps worse.”

Described the situation as a crisis, Ms Hughes called for early intervention for those struggling with their mental health.

“Catherine struggled with her mental health, it followed her everywhere, and the only escape that she had was alcohol and drugs.

“Had Catherine’s mental issues been identified, managed and treated in her early teens, I have no doubt in my mind that she would still be alive today.”

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker, who has been working with the homeless for 10 years, said he has never seen as much despair and devastation on the streets.

“Enough is enough, and it’s time for change,” he said to cheers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Px6L5_0gqJzFCg00
SDLP councillor and homeless charity volunteer Paul McCusker. (Rebecca Black/PA)

Speaking ahead of the demonstration he said homelessness, addiction and mental health have been serious issues in Belfast for many years, but they have not seen the needed response such as early intervention.

“Today is to unite people to call for that support that is urgently needed to address the needs in Belfast around the vulnerable but also people caught up, feeling trapped within systems, feeling a lack of hope and support,” he said.

“Belfast is in crisis at the minute around homelessness and addiction and mental health and we have to respond to that crisis to save more lives.”

Lisa Arthurs from north Belfast was among those taking part in the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbwN5_0gqJzFCg00
Family hand out photograph of Gabby Connolly who died in 2020.

Her daughter Gabby Connolly died at the age of 18 on July 10, 2020 in a drugs-related incident.

“I’m here today to fight a campaign for her because more needs to be done for these kids,” she said.

Ms Arthurs said her daughter was told she would have to wait six to 10 months for an appointment for mental health services.

“She did a story-telling project, and said that she needed the help and there wasn’t enough resources, and by the time someone got her help it would be too late, and obviously it was too late,” she said.

A meeting took place at Belfast City Hall on Friday between councillors and representatives from the PSNI, Housing Executive, Belfast Trust, Department of Health, Department for Communities, Department of Justice and the Public Health Agency to discuss the situation.

Lord Mayor Tina Black said the council will continue to act as a city convenor to support the ongoing work of Stormont departments and statutory agencies to find solutions to address the complex issues associated with addiction and homelessness, and to end long-term homelessness in the city.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police investigating after girls ‘followed and touched in sea’ by men on Brighton beach

A man has been arrested in Brighton after the police received reports of a group of men ‘following and touching’ girls on a beach.Sussex Police are now looking into a slew of sexual assaults in Brighton which were reported to them and urging victims and witnesses to get in touch.A 32-year-old man, from Hayes in west London, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a woman but was released on conditional bail while the police investigate.Local officers received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach at roughly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man and woman arrested after four-week-old baby dies in Somerset

A man and a woman have been arrested after a newborn baby died in Somerset.Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called an address in Chard just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 July, after reports a baby had fallen ill. The baby, which was around one month old, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died a week later on the evening of Saturday July 23, the force said on Tuesday.Following a medical assessment of the baby’s injuries, officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was interviewed and released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Thousands of hospital admissions and deaths ’caused by pandemic drinking’

Increased drinking fuelled by the pandemic could lead to thousands of extra hospital admissions, deaths and cases of disease over the next 20 years, experts have warned. A new study commissioned by NHS England from the University of Sheffield found that while lighter drinkers cut their consumption during the pandemic, heavier drinkers drank more and may never return to where they were.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s parents want United Nations to consider youngster’s case

The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage want the United Nations to consider the case after losing life-support treatment fights in London courts.Archie Battersbee’s mother and father, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, say the UN has a protocol which allows “individuals and families” to make complaints about violations of disabled people’s rights.They say the UN could ask the UK Government to delay the withdrawal of life support to Archie while a complaint is investigated.Three Court of Appeal judges on Monday upheld a ruling by a High Court judge who had decided that doctors could...
KIDS
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s family denied permission to take life support appeal to UN

The family of Archie Battersbee has been denied permission to take its appeal of a High Court ruling to withdraw the 12-year-old’s life support to the UN.The young boy at the centre of the legal battle has relied on mechanical ventilation since being admitted to hospital on 7 April, when he was found unconscious with a ligature over his head.Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think he is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests.On Monday, his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, were allowed to appeal...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#White Balloons#Homelessness#Funerals#The People S Kitchen#Sinn Fein Stormont#Dup
The Independent

Uncle makes heartfelt plea after nephew, 4, crushed to death by tractor

A farmer whose newphew was killed after falling under the wheels of his tractor has made a heartfelt plea for others to avoid the same dangers. Four-year-old Harry Lee was riding on the outside of uncle Brian Nutter’s JCB loader at this family farm near the village of Newchurch-in-Pendle, Lancashire, when he fell off from the foot plate and was run over in 2019.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Jack Fenton: Sister of Briton killed by helicopter blade says ‘someone should be punished’ for tragedy

The sister of a British man killed after being hit by a helicopter blade in Greece has demanded someone is punished following the tragic incident. Jack Fenton, 22, was alighting a Bell 407 helicopter at a private airport in Athens when he was hit by the aircraft’s rear rotor, killing him instantly. The social media firm junior executive was returning from a holiday in Mykonos and was scheduled to take a flight to Britain after the helicopter ride. Daisy Fenton, 20, denied reported claims by Greek authorities, that Jack ran back to the helicopter and refused to listen...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Activist claims he’s being ‘framed’ over fake bomb threat to Chinese embassy in London

A prominent anti-China activist has said he is being framed over a fake bomb threat to the Chinese embassy in London. Drew Pavlou, an Australian known for his peaceful demonstrations in support of Tibet, Taiwan and the Uyghurs, was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers outside the Chinese embassy on Thursday. He claims he was held in custody for 23 hours without access to his lawyer. He had been trying to glue his hand to the Chinese embassy in Marylebone but is now under investigation over a fake bomb threat email that was sent to the embassy, an offence punishable by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Court sentencing hearings to be shown on television for first time in England and Wales

People will be able to watch criminals being jailed on television for the first time at some of Britain’s most high-profile courts. Ben Oliver, who stabbed his 74-year-old grandfather to death, is expected to become the first offender to have his sentencing broadcast on Wednesday.The hearing will take place at London’s Old Bailey, which is one of the courts to allow applications for filming from the BBC, Sky News, ITN and the PA news agency.A new law to allow the change was introduced in 2020, but the scheme was delayed by the Covid pandemic.With concerns having been expressed for the...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

763K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy