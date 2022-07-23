No Timeline Established for Alvin Kamara Discipline From NFL, per Report

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested at a Las Vegas casino during Pro Bowl weekend in February on felony battery charges, and is due to appear in court on August 1.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there is no timetable for a decision on any potential discipline for Kamara under the league’s personal conduct policy.

The report indicates that there is a feeling around the league that Kamara could be suspended, but much would depend on the findings of the case. If Kamara is not placed on paid leave by the NFL via the commissioner’s exempt list, he could be available to play in Week 1.

Fowler’s report regarding potential discipline for Kamara comes on the heels of a ProFootballTalk report in late June that indicated that Kamara was “bracing for a suspension of at least six weeks.”

With Kamara’s status very much up in the air, the Saints have remained open to adding running back help in free agency, per Fowler.

The team hosted running back David Johnson on a visit in early June, but the two sides couldn’t agree to terms on a contract.

Kamara’s August 1 court date has already been delayed two separate times after attorneys requested more time to review evidence turned over by prosecutors for the case. Las Vegas police indicated that video evidence showed Kamara putting his hands on the alleged victim’s chest to stop him from entering an elevator at the casino rooftop nightclub Drai’s.

When the man pushed Kamara’s hand away, he was punched by Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, police say. The man fell unconscious while Lammons and Kamara allegedly stomped on his body, leaving him with facial fractures and other injuries.