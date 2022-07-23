Red Sox OF Duran Explains What Happened on Inside-the-Park Grand Slam

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran had a tough night on Friday, as he lost a fly ball while playing centerfield that led to a Raimel Tapia inside-the-park grand slam.

Boston went on to lose 28-5 to the Blue Jays, a historic night for all the wrong reasons for the Red Sox.

After the game, Duran explained what happened on the play.

“I just lost it in the twilight,” he said, via Christopher Smith of MassLive. “It’s the most helpless feeling you could ever feel.”

As for why he didn’t hustle to get the ball when he noticed where it landed, Duran said left fielder Alex Verdugo was closer to the ball and he didn’t want to get in the way.

“Dugie was right there already,” he said. “Obviously I should have taken a step or two. But he was already going to beat me to the ball so I just didn’t want to get in his way. What if I sprinted and collided with him or something like that? But next time I know to take one or two steps. But he was already going to beat me to the ball.”

It wasn’t the first time Duran or the Red Sox struggled finding the ball in the twilight, as the team has had defensive issues over the past few weeks, letting routine balls drop more than once.

