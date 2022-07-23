Gloria A. Janke

The Fort Atkinson Community Theater group (FACT) performed the musical “Hello Dolly!” Thursday through Sunday, at the Fort Atkinson High School auditorium. Some 26 cast and ensemble members took the stage, bringing to life the story of “Dolly Gallagher Levi,” a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, New York, where she hopes to arrange a match for a miserly and well-known unmarried “half-a-millionaire” named Horace Vandergelder. The story follows the exploits of Vandergelder, his niece, “Ermengarde,” and her intended, “Ambrose Kemper,” along with two clerks from Vandergelder’s hay and feed store, “Barnaby Tucker” and “Cornelius Hackl” as they explore the city and look for love.

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO