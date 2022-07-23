ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Gloria A. Janke

By editor
fortatkinsononline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGloria A. Janke, 89 of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek. Gloria was born in Fort Atkinson on February 11, 1933, daughter of the late Harry and Olga Seavert. She was a...

Marjorie Ann Triebold (Schonath)

Marjorie Ann Triebold (Schonath) went to her eternal home on July 22, 2022. Marge was born on January 6, 1937, to John and Martha (Hoppe) Schonath in Whitewater, Wisconsin. She graduated from Whitewater City High School in 1954 and then went on to graduate from UW Whitewater in 1958 with a degree in kindergarten/ primary education. While at UW, Marge earned the honor of being listed in Who’s Who in American Universities and Colleges. She was also affiliated with Theta Sigma Upsilon Sorority and Kappa Delta Pi honorary fraternity.
WHITEWATER, WI
Fort Atkinson Lions Club seeks used eyewear, hearing aids

The Fort Atkinson Lions Club has announced that it is seeking used corrective eyewear and hearing aids as part of its mission “to address vision issues around the world and within Wisconsin,” according to a recent news release. “The club hopes that community members reflect on helping others...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Fort school board receives recap of student, staff recognitions, achievements

The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education Thursday was presented with a recap of several awards and achievements earned last school year by students and staff. Recognitions and achievements were highlighted during a presentation given by Superintendent Rob Abbott. Awards and achievements highlighted included: the WordMasters Challenge; the...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Johnson Creek, WI
Obituaries
City
Fort Atkinson, WI
Fort Atkinson, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Johnson Creek, WI
‘Hello Dolly!’

The Fort Atkinson Community Theater group (FACT) performed the musical “Hello Dolly!” Thursday through Sunday, at the Fort Atkinson High School auditorium. Some 26 cast and ensemble members took the stage, bringing to life the story of “Dolly Gallagher Levi,” a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, New York, where she hopes to arrange a match for a miserly and well-known unmarried “half-a-millionaire” named Horace Vandergelder. The story follows the exploits of Vandergelder, his niece, “Ermengarde,” and her intended, “Ambrose Kemper,” along with two clerks from Vandergelder’s hay and feed store, “Barnaby Tucker” and “Cornelius Hackl” as they explore the city and look for love.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Whitewater: Council discusses future of 1889-built water tower

Correction: During public comments at Tuesday’s meeting, Kori Oberle asked Cornerstone to provide the cost of demolition, and not costs associated with moving the tower. Copy has been changed to reflect her statement. Fort Atkinson Online regrets the error. The Whitewater Common Council on Tuesday kicked off a community...
WHITEWATER, WI
Fort school board learns details regarding proposed November ballot referendums

The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Eduction Thursday received a presentation from Director of Business Services Jason Demerath regarding information and details regarding two proposed referendum questions for inclusion on the November ballot. Information shared by Demerath in June indicated that the district would likely be seeking a...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Paid Advertisement: Grow Solar Jefferson, Waukesha counties is back for 2022

Grow Solar Jefferson + Waukesha Counties is a group purchasing program for residential and other small-scale solar. Offered by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, the Waukesha County Green Team, Heart of the City and a group of local organizations and municipalities, homeowners throughout Jefferson and Waukesha Counties, Wis. may participate in this program to pool their buying power and secure significant discounts that make installing solar more affordable for your home or property.
JEFFERSON, WI
Whitewater: City Market joins Farmers Market Aug. 9

The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Whitewater, Inc., have announced that the Whitewater City Market and the Whitewater Farmers Market will be joining forces as one market in celebration of National Farmers Market Week, which will be observed between Aug. 7 and 13. According to a recent news...
WHITEWATER, WI
Wisconsin Examiner: Masking recommended again as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases rise

Editors note: the following story has been published with permission from the Wisconsin Examiner. The publication’s website is here: https://wisconsinexaminer.com. Nearly 2.6 million Wisconsin residents live in counties where COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations are high enough that federal guidelines call for everyone to wear masks indoors away from home.
WISCONSIN STATE

