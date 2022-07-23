Keanu Reeves gets physical in ‘John Wick 4’ teaser trailer

Photo credit Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

John Wick is back and he’s still got some fight left in him.

A teaser trailer for the fourth film, simply titled “John Wick,” in the franchise premiered this week at Comic-Con, showing off more of the eye-popping action sequences the movies have become known for.

In the clip, Keanu Reeves, 57, returns as the titular character and is first seen training punching a wrapped pole. A character is seen asking Wick, “Have you given any thought to where this ends?” He then continues, “No one, not even you, can kill everyone.”

As the quick clip commences Reeves as Wick gets up close and personal with a myriad of villains using swords, guns, nunchucks, and his own body to fend off his attackers. The teaser is short on dialogue, much like the character Wick has always been. Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King does ask Wick, “You ready, John?” To which he simply replies, “Yeah.”

The trailer arrives after news broke that John Wick was originally supposed to be 75-years-old in the movie’s original script. Reeves got ahold of it and became so passionate about the property it was rewrote with him in the lead role.

The iconic action star also had a viral moment recently in a New York City airport. A young fan came up to him and Reeves took the time to answer all of the youngster’s questions and even posed a few of his own!

“John Wick” will hit theaters March 24, 2023.