ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Keanu Reeves gets physical in ‘John Wick 4’ teaser trailer

By Luke McCormick
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1y4x_0gqJwrqD00
Photo credit Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

John Wick is back and he’s still got some fight left in him.

A teaser trailer for the fourth film, simply titled “John Wick,” in the franchise premiered this week at Comic-Con, showing off more of the eye-popping action sequences the movies have become known for.

In the clip, Keanu Reeves, 57, returns as the titular character and is first seen training punching a wrapped pole. A character is seen asking Wick, “Have you given any thought to where this ends?” He then continues, “No one, not even you, can kill everyone.”

As the quick clip commences Reeves as Wick gets up close and personal with a myriad of villains using swords, guns, nunchucks, and his own body to fend off his attackers. The teaser is short on dialogue, much like the character Wick has always been. Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King does ask Wick, “You ready, John?” To which he simply replies, “Yeah.”

The trailer arrives after news broke that John Wick was originally supposed to be 75-years-old in the movie’s original script. Reeves got ahold of it and became so passionate about the property it was rewrote with him in the lead role.

The iconic action star also had a viral moment recently in a New York City airport. A young fan came up to him and Reeves took the time to answer all of the youngster’s questions and even posed a few of his own!

“John Wick” will hit theaters March 24, 2023.

Comments / 1

Related
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Keanu Reeves, 57, & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, Hold Hands In Rare New Photos

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant couldn’t help but look effortlessly together while strolling hand in hand in New York City on Thursday, June 7! The John Wick star, 57, and his professional artist sweetheart, 49, were snapped in a rare photo, which you can see here, appearing casually chic on the sidewalk. In the photo, Alexandra rocked bright pink pants and a black sleeveless top. She accessorized with a black belt with a gold-tone detail, black flats, and a stylish brown bucket bag. Keanu rocked a monotone navy-blue suit, paired with brown lace-up boots. They appeared to be talking and smiling as they held hands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Motorious

Motorcycle Monday: Keanu Reeves’ Accidents

If you’re going to ride, you’re going to crash eventually…. Everyone knows Keanu Reeves is a rarity in Hollywood since he regularly rides his motorcycles, among other attributes. Sadly, the more you ride the more likely you are to get in an accident, and the movie star has seen his fair share of those, once even joking he was working just to pay his lofty motorcycle insurance. Despite his brushes or rather collisions with bodily pain, the man still rides because it’s in his blood. Sure, the normies won’t get it, but other enthusiasts do.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Film Star
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals ‘Dream’ Role He Hopes to Possibly Play ‘Down the Road’

Before audiences knew him as “The One” in The Matrix, or the undercover surfer cop in Point Break, Keanu Reeves held the job of a news correspondent on the Going Great television program. From there, he acted in stage productions for Romeo and Juliet, starred in Brad Fraser’s Wolfboy, and even performed in commercials for Coca-Cola. Add that with his recent appearance in the hit video game Cyberpunk, and there isn’t a character Reeves hasn’t played. Well, there might be one, and if given the chance, the actor admitted he’d be more than willing to jump at the character.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Confirm Deadpool And Logan With Be Disney+’s First R-Rated Movies, And Their Responses Are Classic

Although Disney+ is still largely a family-friendly streaming service, in recent months, more content has been added to the platform that’s specifically targeted at older audiences. For instance, looking at the Marvel realm, shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones that originated from Netflix can now be viewed on Disney+, though you’ll need to make sure your parental controls are properly set up to make sure the little ones don’t accidentally view these shows. Well, now the platform is getting its first R-rated movies in the form of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have provided some classic responses to that.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy