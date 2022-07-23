ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Dog-Friendly Campgrounds in Maine

By Meghan Morrison
 4 days ago
Maine is one of the best places to go camping. The Pine Tree state offers so many different options in varying landscapes, from sites in the Western mountains to campgrounds right on the sandy beaches. We may not get a very long summer season here in Maine but we surely know...

Maine Marine Experts’ Tips on How to Safely Swim with Sharks

With more and more sharks being spotted off the coast of Maine, marine experts are offering some tips on how to stay safe. Let me be clear. I'm not saying that there are ways to stay safe in the water once you've spotted a shark. But the fact is, there are sharks in the ocean and an increasing number of the larger ones are heading to the coast of Maine for our abundance of seals. So it's vital that we learn more about how to have fun in the water while being mindful of the fact that we might be sharing the space with predators. In Maine, the risk of a shark attack is very small, but it's not impossible. This was, sadly, proven in 2020 when a woman visiting from New York City was fatally attacked by a Great White shark while swimming in a black wetsuit off Bailey Island. The death of Julie Dimperio Holowach was the first fatal shark attack in Maine's history.
Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend in Acadia Park Found in Mexico

The man who allegedly killed his girlfriend in a hit-and-run at Acadia National Park is now in custody, after fleeing to Mexico. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Raymond Lester, 35, of Portland was arrested late Monday evening in Cancun, Mexico. The U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force says Lester was charged with murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He is currently back in the United States and will be extradited to Maine to stand trial.
Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development

Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
New Maine Law Will Make It Wicked Hard to Steal Catalytic Converters

Did you know that rusty thing under your car is quite valuable?. It's true. There's a reason thieve are willing to crawl under a car and steal the catalytic converter. Seriously, for a while, it seemed like if a vehicle stopped moving for like... two minutes, there was someone underneath it trying to cut it out. What you may not know, is that the converter is chock full of precious metals. Most of which I can't even pronounce. But a single one could be worth hundreds of dollars.
Eligible Maine Seniors Property Taxes Will Not Rise Next Year

There will be a new state law going into effect on August 8th that will help seniors in our state control costs. Tell your senior friends and family about it. Those 65 and older in Maine who own their home that has been homestead for at least 10 years will not have their property taxes rise, beginning next year.
NJ Driver Sentenced to 3+ Years in Maine for Triple Fatal Crash

A New Jersey man is sentenced to 41 months for a crash in Acadia National Park that killed 3 of his friends. Praneeth Manubolu, 30, pleaded guilty on January 31st to three counts of manslaughter, two counts of operating under the influence, and one count of unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine. Judge John A. Woodcock sentenced him to 41 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release.
Mount Desert Town Pool Open Swim Hours

Ready to cool off? Need something to do to keep the kids occupied? The Town of Mount Desert's Town Pool is open weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m and Saturdays from Noon to 4 for Open Swim!. The Pool is located on the Joy Road in Northeast Harbor. There is...
