FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Three medical examiners in two days gave graphic details on how bullets destroyed the bodies of Nikolas Cruz’s victims, organ by organ. The grueling testimony in his penalty trial from the doctors who performed the autopsies caused some in the audience to outwardly cry, cover their faces, and shake their heads in grief and disgust.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO