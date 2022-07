ESPN has released its preseason Football Power Index (FPI), a "measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season", and the Florida Gators check in at No. 29 in the rankings heading into coach Billy Napier's first season with the program. The Gators have an 83.2 percent chance of reaching six wins or more this season, according to ESPN's FPI, and the preseason rankings have Florida favored in seven of 12 contests.

