Scottsdale, AZ

Survivor 1976 Datsun 280Z Is Nice And Clean

By Steven Symes
 4 days ago
This should bring back some memories…

As time marches on, finding a true survivor Z car from the 70s becomes an increasingly difficult task. Some get crashed, others are modified, but many more rust out, needing extensive repairs that disqualify them for “survivor” status. YouTuber Lou Costabile tracked one down and to nobody’s surprise the 1976 Datsun 280Z is in Arizona where the roads aren’t salted and the winters are incredibly mild.

The owner, John Washington, showed off his sweet ride in Scottsdale, a city many of you know for hosting the Barrett Jackson auction every January. But the car actually isn’t from Arizona. It hails from the Los Angeles area, so another winter-free zone where salt and such isn’t a factor.

What John did right was he let his friend who owned it know he really, really like the 280Z. When the time came that the friend was ready to let it go, he immediately thought of John and called him. Of course, John was happy to take the Japanese sports car off his hands. Sometimes it’s just a matter of letting people know what you like, even if a vehicle is currently taken, then saving up your money while being patient, and one day you could become the proud owner of that ride.

Even better, John didn’t pay a red cent for the Datsun. His friend was okay making a trade for some car parts John had been holding onto. This encourages us to keep such things instead of being so eager to get rid of old components, even if your wife keeps complaining it’s old junk.

Check out the video to get more details about this 280Z and its history. There’s a little wind in part of it, sorry about that, but otherwise it’s an enjoyable experience.

