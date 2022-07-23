Indiana State Police trooper injured after car hits fire truck on I-80

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 9-year-old boy seven years after he disappeared. King Walker was only 2 years old when he vanished from his home in Gary, Indiana on July 25, 2015. King may be in the company of his aunt, Diamond Bynum, who is also reported missing. Both King and Diamond were last seen leaving a family home in the area. The two never returned and haven’t been seen since.

GARY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO