Severe Weather Statement issued July 23 at 10:40AM CDT until July 23 at 2:00PM CDT by NWS

(Willmar MN-) The third of this Summer's 4 Rockin Robbins concerts is tonight at Robbins Island Park in Willmar. The opening act, at 5, is Radio Accoustic, and Good for Gary hits the stage at 630. Sponsored by Mills Automotive Group, this Twin Cities cover band specializes in playing current and past dance hits, focusing on the newest Top 40 songs. With a 7-piece line-up, there’s no hip-hop, pop, or dance song they can’t cover. You’ll hear Iggy Azalea, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Macklemore, and old school jams at every show. Their devotion to getting people moving is making Good for Gary one of the most exciting and sought-after cover bands in the Twin Cities. The Rockin Robbins shuttle buses will be operating every 15 minutes from the parking lots of Willmar High School, Willmar Middle School and Kennedy Elementary. There's plenty of vendors with food and drink, so bring a lawn chair and get ready to have a good time.
