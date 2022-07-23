ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued July 23 at 10:40AM CDT until July 23 at 2:00PM CDT by NWS

 4 days ago

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN KANDIYOHI AND NORTHWESTERN RENVILLE COUNTIES...

Weekend wind storms topple trees, power lines along Highway 212

(Minneapolis, MN) -- It was a weekend of cleaning-up for some folks in some parts of Minnesota. The storms that dropped heavy downpours in the Twin Cities also meant strong storms for the southern part of the state Saturday morning. In Renville County, high winds ripped trees from the ground, damaged signs, knocked down power lines, and there were some reports of flattened corn in the Danube area. . The National Weather Service reported hail in Olmstead, Renville and Sibley counties. While there are plenty of reports of damage, there are no reports of any serious injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
One Person Dead in 2 Vehicle Crash Near Raymond Tuesday Morning

(Edwards Township, Kandiyohi Co. MN)--- On Tuesday morning at approximately 9:44 a.m., The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a garbage truck and a 2003 Dodge Caravan at the intersection of 60th St SW & 105th Ave SW, which is located approximately five miles east of Raymond. The driver of the Dodge Caravan, a 56 year old female from Willmar, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the garbage truck was a 47 year old male from Atwater. He received minor injuries and was treated on scene by ambulance personnel.
RAYMOND, MN
Man crashes into Morgan cemetery Friday

(Morgan MN-) A man from Redwood Falls had a medical emergency and suffered serious injuries after crashing into a Morgan graveyard Friday afternoon. The Redwood County Sheriff's Department says at 5 p.m. Friday, 52-year-old Kenneth Cran had a diabetic emergency and lost consciousness behind the wheel of his car. The vehicle went off the road, through a bean field, and ended up in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Morgan on Highway 67. Five gravestones were damaged, and Cran was taken to CentraCare Redwood Falls with possible major injuries.
MORGAN, MN
Willmar woman died in early Sunday morning crash

The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of the people involved in a fatal accident near Sibley State Park early Sunday morning. Killed in the two-vehicle crash was 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Willmar. Zuniga was driving a car northbound on Highway 71 and collided with a pick up that was traveling southbound. The crash was reported at 2:21 a.m. in Lake Andrew Township near Sibley State Park.
WILLMAR, MN
Renville, MN
Kandiyohi, MN
Fatal accident near Sibley State Park

Tragically there was a fatal accident on Highway 71 near Sibley State Park at 2:21 am Sunday, July 24, 2022. A car and a pick up collided head on. The State Patrol has not released any names at this time, but they say the driver of the car was a 52-year-old woman from Willmar and had a 31-year-old male passenger from Belgrade. The driver of the pick up was an 18-year-old male from Willmar. The State Patrol did not say how many people died in the crash, and said they will be releasing the names later Sunday.
Missing elderly man found safe north of Willmar

(Willmar MN-) A rural Willmar family Sunday reported an 87-year-old man missing from his home in the 6000 Block of Long Lake Road in Dovre Township, north of Willmar. The man suffers from Alzheimer's Disease, and had last been seen Sunday morning, and he was reported missing to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department at 7:30 p.m. Deputies began an extensive search in the area of the residence and surrounding area. The man was found a short time later at the bottom of a steep embankment near the shoreline of Point Lake, behind his residence. He was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.
WILLMAR, MN
Willmar man charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide after fatal crash Sunday

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man made his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court Tuesday on charges accusing him of driving drunk and killing a Willmar woman in a crash Sunday morning. 18-year-old Daniel Lohse is charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide, Criminal Vehicular Operation, DWI and Underage Drinking. He appeared before Judge Stephanie Beckman and unconditional bail was set at 250,000 dollars. His next court date was set for August 3rd.
WILLMAR, MN
Body of Hutchinson man found in car near Cedar Mills

(Cedar Mills MN-) The Meeker County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a man found in a car northwest of Cedar Mills. They say at 6:11 a.m. Monday morning they received a report of a deceased male in a vehicle that was parked alongside the road in the 61000 block of 620th Avenue in Greenleaf Township. Meeker County Deputies and Detectives responded to the scene. The male was identified as 39-year-old Jason Sutter of Hutchinson. Sutter was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Also assisting at the scene was the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).
HUTCHINSON, MN
M. Okuly

Michele Duke Okuly, 45 of New London, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospita…
NEW LONDON, MN
Open house Monday for South Gap Highway 23 project

(Willmar MN-) MnDOT encourages community members to attend an in-person public meeting for the Highway 23 South Gap project. The public meeting is open to the public and provides information on the Highway 23 South Gap expansion project, and is scheduled for Monday from 5-7 pm at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. A short presentation will be held at 5:15 p.m. Aaron Backman of The Highway 23 Coalition says Highway 23 is an important interregional corridor that is a key artery for the economy in the region. It provides the primary east-west route connecting Willmar to Interstate 94 and beyond...
WILLMAR, MN
Michele Duke Okuly

Michele Duke Okuly, 45 of New London, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Open Door Christian Church in Spicer. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Johnson Funeral Home in New London and for one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Cloverleaf Cemetery in Willmar. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
NEW LONDON, MN
Glen "Bud" Stulen

Glen “Bud” Stulen, 96 of Hawick, died Saturday, July 23, 2022 at GlenOaks Care Center in New London. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Nordland Lutheran Church in rural Paynesville. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm. Tuesday at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London. www.hafh.org.
NEW LONDON, MN
Glencoe man arrested for threats with a handgun

(Litchfield MN-) A Glencoe man is in the Meeker County Jail after allegedly making threats with a hand gun Sunday morning. The sheriff's department says 20-year-old Noe Hernandez faces charges of Terroristic Threats. At 2:19 a.m. Sunday deputies investigated a report of several vehicles doing burnouts on 215th Street in Greenleaf Township, south of Litchfield. Deputies found out about a confrontation in which someone, later believed to be Hernandez, was involved in a confrontation, flashed a handgun, and threatened to "shoot up the place." An arrest warrant was issued and Hernandez was apprehended Monday, and now awaits arraignment in Meeker County District Court.
GLENCOE, MN
Kelly (Fosso) Rodenberg

Kelly (Fosso) Rodenberg, age 55, of New London, formerly of Pennock, passed away peacefully …
PENNOCK, MN
Corn Capital Days hosts Pie and Ice Cream Social Tuesday

(Olivia MN-) Olivia's Corn Capital Days continues today with the first clue for the Corn Token Hunt being announced on 100.1 Big Country. There's a pie and ice cream social and silent auction for Walk in The Park at Traditions from 2 to 4 p.m. And the Splash and Dash Kid's Triathlon takes place at The BOLD pool at 4, pre-registration starts at 430. Events will be taking place in Olivia all week, culminating with the street dance Friday, corn feed, Corn Lympics and big Grand Day Parade on Saturday. For a complete schedule of Corn Capital Days fun, go to https://olivia.mn.us/corn-capital/
OLIVIA, MN
Pre-Rockin' Robbins Early Bird Root Beer Floats & Community Art Session

Come join the Willmar Community Center and the Willmar Little Art Gallery for our pre-Rockin' Robbins Float Day event!. Stop by the Willmar Community Center parking lot and grab a refreshing root beer float and paint a square on the Willmar Little Art Gallery mural!. All supplies will be provided...
WILLMAR, MN
Maria Flores

Maria J. Flores, age 61 of Willmar, passed away on Tuesday July 19, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, at the Church of St. Mary in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Benson. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
WILLMAR, MN
2022 Olivia Corn Capital Days

Hide & Seek Corn Token Hunt - clues at 7:45 am on Big Country 100.1 FM. All clues posted at the Renville Co. Register Office. Claim prize at Olivia City Hall, if after-hours, leave message 523-2361. Monday, July 25. 5:30pm Outdoor Worship Service. Tuesday, July 26. 2 to 4 pm:...
OLIVIA, MN
Bring your dancing flip-flops to Rockin Robbins Tuesday

(Willmar MN-) The third of this Summer's 4 Rockin Robbins concerts is tonight at Robbins Island Park in Willmar. The opening act, at 5, is Radio Accoustic, and Good for Gary hits the stage at 630. Sponsored by Mills Automotive Group, this Twin Cities cover band specializes in playing current and past dance hits, focusing on the newest Top 40 songs. With a 7-piece line-up, there’s no hip-hop, pop, or dance song they can’t cover. You’ll hear Iggy Azalea, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Macklemore, and old school jams at every show. Their devotion to getting people moving is making Good for Gary one of the most exciting and sought-after cover bands in the Twin Cities. The Rockin Robbins shuttle buses will be operating every 15 minutes from the parking lots of Willmar High School, Willmar Middle School and Kennedy Elementary. There's plenty of vendors with food and drink, so bring a lawn chair and get ready to have a good time.
WILLMAR, MN

