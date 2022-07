With the calendar days away from flipping into August and fall camp right around the corner, the anticipation for the upcoming NC State football season continues to build. After posting a 9-3 season last year and being just a few plays away from making the ACC title game, the 2022 football team returns 82 percent of its production from last year, which ranks third in the Power 5 behind only Kansas and Stanford. With this return of production, some media analysts have tapped NC State as a “potential playoff dark horse,” with the Wolfpack generating rankings within the Top 10.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO