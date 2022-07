For any number of reasons, the number of children being helped by North Florida's Guardian Ad Litem program has grown. The foundation that helps the program has a fund-raiser happening this Sunday (7/31) to generate much needed resources for the increased need. The most recent number of kids being helped by the Second Judicial Circuit Guardian Ad Litem program was around 500. Foundation Board Member Tazara Weilhammer said the kids need everything from diapers and blankets to child care fundings.

