Midland, TX

Explosive first inning helps Sod Poodles to victory over Midland

By Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

MIDLAND — After having most of the week off, the Amarillo Sod Poodles got off to a hot start in their return to play.

Like, REALLY hot.

Amarillo scored seven runs in the first inning alone and did enough the rest of the way to pick up the 10-6 road win over the Midland RockHounds on Friday night.

Leandro Cedeno continued his torrid streak with a two-run home run to score himself and Tristin English to start the scoring off for the Soddies (43-45). Juan Centeno later reached on a fielding error that scored Eduardo Diaz before Andy Yerzy's RBI groundout sent Roby Enriquez home to make it 4-0 Amarillo.

The inning didn't end there. Drew Stankiewicz's RBI double scored Centeno and Tim Tawa before Jorge Barrosa scored Stankiewicz to give the Soddies a 7-0 lead.

Midland cut it to 7-3 in the bottom of the third inning, but Amarillo added a run in the top of the fourth when Centeno's RBI single scored Enriquez. The RockHounds got within 8-6 heading into the final inning of play, but Amarillo gave themselves some extra room on Barrosa's RBI single to score Stankiewicz before Cedeno scored Barrosa on a single of his own.

Midland couldn't erase the deficit as the Soddies went on to secure the win.

