Colorado state park entrance fees will be waiver on Aug. 1

Sweetwater Lake, which is set to become Colorado's 43rd state park courtesy Gov. Jared Polis' office

Entrance fees at all 42 of Colorado's state parks will be waiver on Aug. 1 to celebrate the state's 146th birthday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has offered free admittance to the parks in conjunction with the state's birthday, or Colorado Day, for at least five years.

Colorado Day was established in 1907 by the state legislature and was to commemorate the Centennial State's admittance to the Union on Aug. 1, 1876.

All other park fees such as camping reservation, boat and off-highway vehicle registration and hunting and fishing licenses will remain in effect, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

"Colorado Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the natural beauty of our state and spend time outside," said Statewide Public Information Officer Bridget O'Rourke Kochel in a news release. "Coloradans have a rich tradition of embracing an outdoor lifestyle, and our state parks offer a variety of outdoor activities that people of all ages and skill levels can enjoy."

CPW recommends you follow these tips when spending time in the outdoors:

Know Before You Go: Be aware of weather conditions, water temperature and trail closures where you plan to visit

Wear a Life Jacket: Enjoy the water, but always do so with a life jacket on — they save lives.

Be Careful with Fire: Check fire restrictions or bans before you go. Visit www.coemergency.com to find county fire information. Avoid driving on dry grass and check exposed metal dragging from your vehicle that may create sparks.

Be Bear Aware: Staying bear aware while on trails and when camping helps keep bears wild and reduce human-bear conflicts. Stay alert and respect forage areas like berry patches and oak brush. Keep dogs leashed at all times, and never feed or approach a bear.

Dispose of Waste Properly: Help protect our land, wildlife and water. Pick up all your trash, dog waste bags and food waste and throw it away in a trash can. Please pack it out of the park all the way if a trash can is full or not available.