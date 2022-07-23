ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Report: Benintendi Market Not Impacted by Vaccination Status

By Jordan Foote
Inside The Royals
Inside The Royals
 4 days ago

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching and within the next couple of weeks, there could be multiple members of the Kansas City Royals who join new teams as a result. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi is arguably the top name on that list, and the All-Star's trade market has been a hot topic of discussion in recent days.

Before Kansas City's trip north of the border to square off against the Toronto Blue Jays, many believed it was a near-lock that Benintendi would eventually be traded. Then, a whopping 10 players went on the restricted list due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Benintendi was one of them, raising legitimate questions about his likelihood to be traded to an American League East club and subsequently causing the New York Yankees to lighten up in their pursuit of him.*

*Editor's note: Shortly after the publishing of this article, a Feinsand report indicated that the Yankees are back in on Benintendi and have emerged as "serious contenders" for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glwIV_0gqJu9bG00
May 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After rumblings about whether or not he'd get the vaccine for the chance to play on a playoff contender were put on the back burner, the outlook of the Benintendi market took a positive turn on Friday afternoon. Per Mark Feinsand of MLB Network, a variety of teams are expressing interest in making a move for the recently-turned 28-year-old. The AL East is even back in play:

Scroll to Continue

It appears that Andrew Benintendi’s vaccination status is not having an impact on his trade market. According to sources, multiple teams - including some in the AL East - are interested in acquiring the All-Star outfielder from the Royals.

- Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 12:21 p.m. CST

This is great news for the Royals, as moving Benintendi makes all the sense in the world. He'll be a free agent this offseason, and reports centered around his camp and Kansas City discussing a possible contract extension have been virtually nonexistent. Currently enjoying one of the best years of his career, Benintendi is likely to price himself out of the Royals' range in the winter. Trading him now secures at least some return rather than letting him go for nothing, and the fact that several teams are interested makes things even better.

In 88 games entering Saturday's play, Benintendi is posting career-bests in batting average (.319), OBP (.389), K% (13.9) and wRC+ (128). He's also coming off a Gold Glove-winning campaign in left field and is capable of holding down that spot in any big-league ballpark. The only downside with acquiring Benintendi is that he isn't producing from a power standpoint. In addition to hitting just three home runs all year, his .083 ISO is the lowest full-season figure he's had in his career by a wide margin. With that said, he is on pace for nearly the same amount of doubles this year as he had in 2021.

A return for Benintendi is far from likely to include a top-100 prospect, although the addition of a relief pitcher such as Scott Barlow or Josh Staumont could potentially change that. Kansas City has plenty of assets to trade this year, as its rebuild appears to be continuing despite heading into the 2022 campaign with high expectations. Benintendi can still be a part of that rebuild in some way, shape or form, but it will probably be by way of trade. If Feinsand's report is any indication, those odds aren't nearly as bad as some may think.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

Another notable name linked with a move to LIV Golf

Just days after David Feherty confirmed he was leaving NBC Sports for LIV Golf, it has now emerged that the outspoken Gary McCord could be joining him in 2023, according to Golf Digest. McCord, 74, had worked for CBS Sports for the best part of 33 years before his contract...
GOLF
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Concerning Giancarlo Stanton News

Before the Subway Series officially begins this Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees had unfortunate news to share regarding Giancarlo Stanton's status. Stanton has been placed on the 10-day injured list with left Achilles tendinitis. However, he'll most likely miss more than just 10 days. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Royals

The Post All-Star Break Royals Are Off to a Good Start

It was a short week for the Kansas City Royals, as they were coming off the 2022 MLB All-Star break. For that reason, there may not be as much meat with the potatoes in this rendition of Mondays with Mark. Andrew Benintendi played in the All-Star Game but did nothing of note. However, the Royals did win their first series back against the Tampa Bay Rays. Let’s dive into it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Inside The Royals

Inside The Royals

Kansas City, MO
403
Followers
334
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRoyals is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Royals

 https://www.si.com/mlb/royals

Comments / 0

Community Policy