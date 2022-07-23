ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy City, TN

Tracy City student honored at annual SkillsUSA Workforce Development event

Grundy County Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTara Grimes, a career and technical student from Tracy City, won one of the nation's highest awards at the...

www.grundycountyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Target News

List of Back-to-School Dates for Area School Systems

Back-to-school season is kicking off with some schools in Middle Tennessee starting classes very soon. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,610 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Chattanooga community honors the life of beloved UTC graduate

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A beloved graduate of the Chattanooga School of Arts and Science and UTC was honored Sunday evening. According to police reports, Sania Khan was murdered in Chicago last week by her ex-husband. To honor Khan, a candlelight vigil was held and everyone wore red since it...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

County Commission approves preliminary funds for recreation center

The Grundy County Commission approved the preliminary cost of the Grundy County Recreation Center (Phase 1) Monday night at their regular monthly meeting. “This phase will include the construction of the Miracle on the Mountain play outside park and a splash pad. The facility will be totally ADA compliant,” Michael Brady stated.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
City
Tracy City, TN
Grundy County Herald

MSSA week 7 events

The Monteagle Sunday School Assembly welcomes the community to attend our lectures and programs throughout the eight-week summer season. Full program details can be found at https://monteaglesundayschoolassembly.org/. Look for the “online program book” link on the Programs page (scroll down). • Stop at the entrance gate for each...
MONTEAGLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Dental provider with ties to Chattanooga, Cleveland reaches $1.5M settlement with gov't

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A dental provider with offices in Chattanooga, Cleveland and Sweetwater has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations it improperly billed Tenncare, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A release says Dr. Don Flanagan and his affiliated companies which operate Cloudland Dental were accused...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workforce Development#Skillsusa#College#Atlanta
styleblueprint.com

2 Tucked-Away Fine Dining Destinations in the South

When it comes to dining options in rural locations or off-the-beaten-path small towns, down-home Southern restaurants often get most of the attention. The thought has been that smaller towns don’t have the critical mass of potential diners to support talented chefs who want to experiment with more elegant cuisine. Or, the more arrogant outlook was that there wasn’t enough culinary sophistication among clientele to appreciate that sort of elevated food.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Education
WDEF

Children injured in escalator mishap at Tennessee Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An escalator mishap injured several children this afternoon at the Tennessee Aquarium. Aquarium officials say it happened around 1:45 PM. They say it happened to a summer camp group visiting the aquarium. A counselor told security that two of the children rode it backwards, sitting down...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Many Tennesseans now under High Risk for Covid-19

Well, here we go again. 51 of the 95 counties in Tennessee now fall under the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high-risk category for COVID-19. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,610 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

One Killed in Saturday Accident on Bradyville Pike in Rutherford County

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) UPDATE - WGNS has more information on a Bradyville Pike accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon around 3PM (07/23/22). 70-Year-old Antonio Pena was driving a 2003 Ford Windstar minivan when he ran off the left side of the road, colliding into a culvert. The van came to a rest after hitting a tree near the Bradyville Convenience Center in the 6000 block of Bradyville Pike, close to Manus Road.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
matadornetwork.com

11 Incredible Places To See Live Music in Tennessee

falling from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Mississippi River. Along the way, it passes through the many cities and towns that defined America’s sound. Country, rock, soul, blues, gospel, rockabilly and bluegrass all found fertile ground to grow in Tennessee before making their way to the airways of the rest of the world.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy