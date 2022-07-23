Northside Coalition Voter registration: Last chance to vote

Election season (AP Photo/Gerry Broome/AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville says “We are encouraging residents to register to vote before the July 25th deadline this Monday.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Coalition will be registering people to vote at Lonnie Miller park on Saturday between 2pm and 5pm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s very important that people register to vote because the fundamental rights of Black Voters are under attack in Florida” said Frazier.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A local civil rights activist says “The upcoming August 23 primary election is very important; and could change the political landscape in Duval county in the years to come.”