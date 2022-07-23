ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Northside Coalition Voter registration: Last chance to vote

By Sydny Pepper, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6R5y_0gqJs3NK00
Election season (AP Photo/Gerry Broome/AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville says “We are encouraging residents to register to vote before the July 25th deadline this Monday.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Coalition will be registering people to vote at Lonnie Miller park on Saturday between 2pm and 5pm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s very important that people register to vote because the fundamental rights of Black Voters are under attack in Florida” said Frazier.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A local civil rights activist says “The upcoming August 23 primary election is very important; and could change the political landscape in Duval county in the years to come.”

Comments / 6

Guest
4d ago

RULES TO FOLLOW:1) Make sure their LEGAL citizens. 2) Make sure they have LEGAL PICTURE ID.3) Make sure their ALIVE and UPRIGHT, NOT in a grave.Thanking you in advance for BEING HONEST regarding these known past illegal activities to register voters!! GOD BLESS AMERICA!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Duval County elections supervisor expects good turnout in upcoming primary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday was the last day to register to vote in Florida’s primary election, and in just 15 days, early voting will begin in Jacksonville. There are many races and several will have a final winner decided by this primary. Vote-by-mail ballots are out and some voters have received notice they need to update their identification.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis backs ‘Angel Mom’ Kiyan Michael in HD 16

Bad news for Lake Ray and Chet Stokes. In what can be seen as a repudiation of two feuding wings of the Jacksonville political establishment, Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed first-time candidate Kiyan Michael, over two veteran politicians in the House District 16 GOP Primary. “Kiyan Michael is an Angel Mom,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 COVID-19 testing sites in Jacksonville closing Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two COVID-19 testing sites in Jacksonville will be shutting their doors this week. The only two government coronavirus testing and vaccination sites still open in the city — located at Clanzel T. Brown Community Center at 4575 Moncrief Road on the Northside and Lane Wiley Senior Center at 6710 Wiley Road on the Westside — will close on Friday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Elections
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

One Jacksonville player shares Fantasy 5 jackpot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was no Mega Millions jackpot winner for Tuesday’s, July 26 drawing. Nonetheless, a Florida lottery player in Jacksonville has reason to celebrate. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Someone who walked into the Publix at Arlington River was one of four players to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida House District 16

Three Republicans are seeking the votes in the August primary race for Florida House District 17, which covers Jacksonville’s beaches, everything east of Southside Boulevard north of Beach Boulevard, and most of the area east of Hodges Boulevard south of Beach Boulevard. No Democrat signed up to run in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Local#Northside Coalition Voter
Action News Jax

Mandarin church displays political sign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you drive past the First Conservative Baptist Church in Mandarin, it’s clear the church wants T.K. Waters to be Jacksonville’s sheriff. A Jacksonville man tweeted a picture of the sign displayed out front, raising questions about whether it’s legal for tax-exempt entities like churches to display political signs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News4Jax.com

Hot temperatures not the only factor leading to higher JEA bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many JEA customers are saying their latest electric bill doubled, and in some cases tripled, even though they are trying to conserve energy amid consecutive days of 90-degree temperatures. News4JAX recently caught up with Roland Edwards at JEA’s downtown headquarters, where he was paying his bill...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JEA will not disconnect electricty or water due to delinquent payments, August 1 to September 18th

Jacksonville — JEA will will not disconnect electricty or water due to delinquent payments between August, 1 and September, 18. JEA will also waive newly accrued late fees. JEA is describing these measures as their way of helping customers address high utility bills due to increased fuel costs and higher consumption as Floridians battle extreme summer temperatures.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom films an episode at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Jacksonville — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Manatee Critical Care Center will be featured on Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’s new series, “Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild.” Television host and conservationist Peter Gros will showcase the Zoo’s Manatee Critical Care Center, Northeast Florida’s first-ever manatee acute care and rehabilitation facility which provides life-saving medical treatment to rescued manatees.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JEA to temporarily stop disconnecting service as bills increase with fuel costs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many JEA customers opened their electric bill and were shocked as fuel costs and hot temperatures drove up prices. According to JEA, some bills were up by as much as 25% compared to the average bill customers received earlier in the year. There are about 6,300 customers late paying their bill, and several hundred at risk of being disconnected.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
105K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy