ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa magician recovers after infectious spider bite

By Alese Underwood
Bay News 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — For Ron Nece, magic has always been a huge part of his life. Ron Nece has been a magician for a large portion of his life. Nece was bitten by a spider on his hand while at work and stayed in the hospital for six...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Gator surprises deputies in Largo, Fla.

LARGO, Fla. (WWSB) - Living in Florida comes with many perks. It also comes with great responsibility. That includes checking outside your front door and under your vehicles for creepy crawlers. Pinellas County deputies were leaving headquarters when they heard a loud sound coming from something nearby. As it turns...
LARGO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Largo's mini waterpark is an inexpensive way to beat the heat

LARGO, Fla. - The Highland Family Aquatic Center is a mini waterpark in Largo. It provides a variety of fun play experiences for all ages. Some of the water attractions include a 214-foot corkscrew waterslide and a three-story speed slide. There's also play structures and sprays for small children to enjoy.
WFLA

Photos: South Tampa home finalist in HGTV’s ‘Ultimate House Hunt’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A South Tampa home has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt. The Ultimate House Hunt is an online month-long promotion held annually that showcases extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories. Those include amazing kitchens, beachfront homes, countryside retreats, curb appeal, downtown dwellings, homes with a history, outdoor escapes and waterside homes.
TAMPA, FL
akronjewishnews.com

Group carrying swastika flags in Tampa, Fla., disperses anti-Semitic fliers

Anti-Semitic fliers claiming that Jews control the media were found outside homes in Minnesota, Georgia, New York and Florida in recent days, and are being attributed to the same group that marched with swastika flags in Tampa, Fla., on July 23. “Six Jewish media corporations own 96% of the media,”...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James A. Haley
fox13news.com

Free skin, head, neck and oral screenings at Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - Early detection is key when it comes to cancer. According to Moffitt Cancer Center, one in five Americans will develop some type of skin cancer. Researchers say more than 55,000 Americans are diagnosed with head, neck and oral cancers each year. The Moffitt Cancer Center Mole...
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Local honey producers work to lessen the sting of inflation

PALMETTO, Fla. — In a field in Palmetto, an intense buzzing is easily heard — and nearby, surrounded by white boxes filled with bees, Matt and Allison Davis stand in beekeeper outfits. “That is the queen," said Allison, pointing to one bee surrounded by thousands of others. “She...
PALMETTO, FL
WFLA

Florida Ph.D. candidate finds Arctic shark in Caribbean waters

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A half-blind shark believed to survive for hundreds of years in freezing Arctic waters was recently discovered in the Caribbean, according to Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. Devanshi Kasana, a Ph.D. candidate at the Florida International University, was working with local fishermen in Belize to...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider Bite#Magician#The Spider#Navy
Bay News 9

Body found in Thonotosassa with 'upper body trauma'

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was found with "upper body trauma." Deputies said the body of a man was found Tuesday, July 26 in the 12000 block of Thonotosassa Road around 8 a.m. Anyone with information is asked...
THONOTOSASSA, FL
thegabber.com

The Gecko Recipients: St. Vincent DePaul CARES

As Florida real estate and rent prices continue to rise, charities like the cross-Florida St. Vincent DePaul CARES aim to provide relief to those who have fallen on hard times. SVdP does this in 16 counties, including Pinellas, by rehousing families and connecting those experiencing homelessness to local support services....
GULFPORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Florida's home insurance crisis: What you need to know

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — If you have home insurance here in Florida, you could soon be facing costlier rates or even have to find a new insurance carrier altogether. The company that rates insurance companies in Florida on their ability to fulfill loans, Demotech, was expected to release its new ratings on Tuesday. For insurance companies to be federally backed, they must have an "A" rating. 27 of the Sunshine State's 40 insurance companies are expected to receive a downgraded rate, leaving millions of Floridians scrambling to find a new policy with a federally backed company.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Person on motorcycle dead in Tampa crash, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. — A person driving on a motorcycle died in a crash around 7:43 p.m. Sunday in Tampa, deputies say. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the accident only involved the motorcycle and no other cars. Westbound Waters was closed between Twin Lakes Boulevard and Claonia Street while...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

1 dead following crash at Tampa intersection, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating what led up to a deadly crash early Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of North 22nd Street and East Palm Avenue. The collision involved two vehicles. Police said one of the occupants in one of the vehicles...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy