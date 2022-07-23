Tampa magician recovers after infectious spider bite

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — If you have home insurance here in Florida, you could soon be facing costlier rates or even have to find a new insurance carrier altogether. The company that rates insurance companies in Florida on their ability to fulfill loans, Demotech, was expected to release its new ratings on Tuesday. For insurance companies to be federally backed, they must have an "A" rating. 27 of the Sunshine State's 40 insurance companies are expected to receive a downgraded rate, leaving millions of Floridians scrambling to find a new policy with a federally backed company.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO