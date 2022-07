ASHBURN — Scotty Raines didn’t grow up on a farm, but his father kept a large garden at home. His mother had a beauty shop behind their house. So Raines began his agrarian career by selling produce from the garden — tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, corn — to his mom’s customers. He also participated in FFA at Turner County High School and, after graduation, became a farm technician with Agratech Seed Research. In 1991, he married Melanie, a girl he’d grown up with, and two years later began farming full-time in partnership with his father-in-law.

