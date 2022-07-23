ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's a sweet scent to first Skunks Misery 4-Mile Road Race in Templeton

By John Conceison, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
While images of black and white and malodorous spray appear in the mind when seeing that the Skunks Misery 4-Miler is listed for Aug. 2 on the road racing calendar, take heart that one need not bring extra tomato juice.

The maiden run of this North Medford Club Summer Racing Series event takes place in Templeton, starting and finishing at the driveway of NMC members Heidi and Arthur Besse. The club's long-running series includes several races at members' homes or neighborhoods, old-time gatherings with quite the community atmosphere.

"When Heidi suggested it and said, 'Honey, we should do a race from our house,' it sounded like a great idea," said Arthur Besse, who again is enjoying a fine season on the state race circuit, "and the North Medford Club is great with making the process simple."

Arthur's first instinct was to use the 5.5-mile course from the former Phillipston Firefighters race, which ran past the Besses' farm, "but logistically, that would've been tough for this type of race," he said.

Heidi and Arthur then chose one of their shorter running routes, which on its path includes Skunks Misery Road, where the Besses' land starts.

Neighborhood legend has it that way back when, the mosquitos were so bad in the area that even the skunks objected, ergo the street name. And that translates into a race name that's sure attract attention, even if no such animals are there to do the same.

"The name was almost a no-brainer," Arthur said.

The Skunks Misery 4-Miler doesn't follow an easy tract, but as an NMC community event, poses as a friendly challenge. It follows a course of rolling hills, an out and back to the center of Phillipston, along a mix of dirt and paved roads.

When arriving at the Besses' 62-acre farm, plenty of animals, led by house parrot Picasso, are there to greet, so of course dogs are allowed on the course.

"We're telling everyone to bring their dogs, and to bring plenty of bug spray," Heidi said, "and there'll be plenty of that on the table."

As of press time, a water stop on the course was being considered, and there will be plenty H20 on hand afterward, as well as pizza and other light refreshments.

NMC events like this are indeed timed, with the old traditional tongue depressors handed out afterward to determine places of finish. These weekly races have attracted as few as 10 runners and as many as 60 to 70.

And even more importantly, these races are low budget, like the old-school events from days gone by. The entry fee for the Skunks Misery 4-Miler follows those for other NMC races — $3 for NMC members who want prize, $5 for nonmembers, free for NMC members who do not want prize.

The Leominster Knights 5K (484 Lancaster St., Leominster) is this Tuesday night's race in the NMC Summer Racing Series.

"It's a lot of fun — we love it," Heidi said. "It's a small community, and all the people in the club are so much fun to hang out with."

Heidi, the former Narragansett Regional High record-holder in the mile who turned 49 in June, also is enjoying where competition is taking her. She has won 12 races this year, and in bigger races was first 40-49 racer at the Celtic 5K, second in masters at the final Jay Lyons 5K and third in masters at the Worcester Firefighters 6K.

For Arthur, who has 17 victories to his credit this year, the series is a social success while also helping prepare for other competitions.

"These races help me gauge where my fitness is at," he said. "I look at the times from year to year, and they serve as a barometer, and I can figure out some goal times."

He uses those times while preparing for events in the USATF-New England Grand Prix Road Series, of which he has captured the last three points titles for the 45-49 age group.

Among Arthur Besse's wins this year include the Jay Lyons 5K, the Tribute 5-miler in Clinton and the Western Mass. Mother's Day Half Marathon. Besse, who turns 50 next month, also was fourth at the Celtic5K and second at the Worcester Firefighters 6K, taking masters honors in both.

This Central Mass. running power couple is looking forward to welcoming runners to their home on Aug. 2.

"We have no idea what to expect," Arthur said. "These races are all so unique — some on trails, some on roads, and all are really challenging."

The race begins at 6:30 at 70 Queens Lake Road, which is a white Colonial across from a big field. For more information, contact Arthur Besse at angusbf2@aol.com or call (978) 413-0849.

—Contact John Conceison at john.conceison@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @ConceisonJohn.

