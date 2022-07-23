ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

Trail still on track for grant money, Saugatuck officials say, panning local report

By Carolyn Muyskens, The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Z3IJ_0gqJrBO600

SAUGATUCK — The long-anticipated Blue Star Trail connection through Saugatuck is still in line for $1.2 million in grant funding from the Michigan Department of Transportation, city officials said.

At a special council meeting Wednesday, Saugatuck City Council members struck an optimistic tone about the project, dispelling a report published in that day's edition of the Saugatuck Commercial Record that had described the trail project as at a "dead end."

The three communities involved in the Blue Star Trail connection project — Saugatuck, Douglas and Saugatuck Township — have applied for a Transportation Alternatives Program grant in the amount of $1.275 million in federal transportation funds administered by MDOT.

The grant money, when combined with local contributions from the three municipalities and hundreds of thousands in private donations collected by the Friends of the Blue Star Trail, is the key to paying for the connection between the bike path that runs through Douglas (and is planned to eventually extend south to South Haven) and the Beeline Trail from Saugatuck Township to Holland.

While awaiting a decision on the grant, this month the tri-communities received feedback from the MDOT coordinator that MDOT was suggesting the communities hire an archaeologist to conduct a cultural and archaeological survey along the north side of North Street west of Blue Star Highway, in addition to several other questions and suggestions.

City officials said the questions and comments were a normal part of the "back and forth" of applying for a complicated grant with layers of state and federal oversight, and not a rejection of the grant application.

"In my day job I see regulatory applications like this all the time and this looks very standard," said Saugatuck council member Scott Dean Wednesday. "I see nothing here that appears to be a showstopper at this juncture."

Rusti Owens, an engineer with C2AE, said Wednesday the project team had prepared answers to MDOT's questions.

The city is prepared to hire the archaeological consultant at an estimated cost of $6,500, Owens said, for example, and to make some changes in terms of bridge deck modifications as suggested by MDOT. In other areas, the Saugatuck trail team is pushing back on MDOT suggestions.

One MDOT concern was the trail impact to the neon sign at the northwest corner of Blue Star and Lake Street, which MDOT noted could be affected as a "historic landmark." However, the sign has only been at that location since 2000, and Owens said he believes they can easily explain to MDOT that it does not qualify as a historic feature.

"That's not a showstopper or anything we're going to have to move or relocate," Owens said.

They still anticipate the grant will be awarded to Saugatuck soon.

"We have been told that MDOT is ready to make a funding commitment," said Holly Leo, chair of the committee that has worked on the Blue Star Trail connection project since 2020. "This is all just part of the process."

The Commercial Record also reported a comment from the MDOT memo that the project should be delayed one year to Fiscal Year 2025.

Owens, the engineer, said the team intended to stick to the 2024 schedule unless issues down the road force a delay.

— Contact reporter Carolyn Muyskens at cmuyskens@hollandsentinel.com and follow her on Twitter at @cjmuyskens.

Comments / 0

