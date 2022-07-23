Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More
By Michael Citro
The Mane Land
4 days ago
Welcome to your match thread for a Saturday night match-up between Orlando City SC and the Philadelphia Union at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m., FOX 35 Plus). This is the first of two regular-season match-ups between the Lions (8-7-6, 30 points) and Union (10-2-9, 39 points) in 2022, with Orlando City making...
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have officially agreed to a multi-year contract extension for Monty Williams, the NBA’s Coach of the Year last season after leading the franchise to a team-record 64 wins in the regular season. The team announced the extension Wednesday. No other contract details were given. Williams, 50, has led a quick turnaround in three seasons with the Suns, taking them to the NBA Finals in 2021 where they lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the first time the franchise had been to the Finals since 1993. They were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season, but fell in the second round to the Dallas Mavericks. “I’m grateful to extend my commitment to this team and to all the people who make it a special place,” Williams said in a statement. “Our players put in the work every day that allows us to be successful, and I’m excited to continue this journey with them.”
University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz has been all over the world recruiting this year. Walz had been to China, Hungary, and at least five different cities in the U.S. prior to the final period of the month that started on Thursday. And during this live period, Walz...
Boston College men's basketball continues to look for recruits in the Class of '23, offering '23 point guard Vasean Allette. The 6-2 point guard from Ontario, Canada went to Twitter late last week to announce his offer. Canada has become a new point of focus for Earl Grant and his...
Comments / 0