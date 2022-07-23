ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Cooperative agreement between two volunteer fire companies begins next month

By Jeremy Stout
 4 days ago
South Williamsport Engine 5 and others respond to a fire NCPA Staff

Williamsport, Pa. — South Williamsport and Loyalsock Volunteer fire companies have entered into a cooperative agreement to bolster their dwindling manpower that will begin Aug. 1.

The Lycoming County commissioners approved $80,000 in startup funding at a Thursday morning meeting to help get the Susquehanna Mutual Aid Regional Team, also called SMART, off the ground.

Both Loyalsock and South Williamsport have committed to putting up $150,000 for the two departments' cooperative agreement, according to Commissioner Scott Metzger.

Tyler Dickson, South Williamsport fire chief, described the struggles of running a volunteer fire department with only five firefighters. He expressed his gratitude to the commissioners for contributing funds into the agreement.

“My wife’s crying as I go out the door,” Dickson said with audible emotion. “If something is not done right now, my fire company will not exist in a month. It’s beyond dire straights at this point.”

Dickson said his wife is worried daily as to whether he’s going to come home with the dwindling number of volunteers to support the department.

“Lycoming County is not the only one hurting,” Dickson said. “Lycoming County just has chiefs that are willing to stand up and speak about.”

Dickson pointed to how Pennsylvania in the ‘70s had nearly 500,000 volunteers, that number has dwindled to just 20,000 across the entire state. The number, according to U.S. News, was closer to 30,000 in 2021.

Loyalsock Fire Chief Michael Minnier also talked about the lack of volunteers available, and said he thinks this agreement will be the solution.

“[SMART] solves a problem that plagues all of Lycoming County, and that’s the lack of manpower during the daytime,” Minnier said.

Commissioner Richard Mirabito said that the lack of volunteers could be tied to the dwindling population of rural counties.

Marc Sortman, Loyalsock Township Supervisor, believes regionalization efforts like this are the way forward.

“There’s no way we’re moving forward as a county without regionalization,” Sortman said. “This is a great start to that.”

Sortman said that as the agreement gets “fine-tuned” they will look to bring on more municipalities.

Regionalization has been a big push in other areas of Lycoming County as well. An ongoing clash has put Old Lycoming Township residents at odds with the township supervisor over joining with the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department (TVRPD).

There was also the recent approval by the Williamsport City Council to reopen a working agreement between the Old Lycoming Fire Department and the Williamsport Fire Department.

On Thursday, Commissioners also voted to provide grant funding of $1.5 million to TVRPD for construction of their new public safety complex in Jersey Shore, as well as $1 million for a new facility for the Jersey Shore magistrate.

