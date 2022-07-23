ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Highest paying jobs in St. Louis for high school graduates

By Stacker
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago
Senior female ceo and multicultural business people discussing company presentation at boardroom table. Diverse corporate team working together in modern meeting… Read More
Highest paying jobs in St. Louis for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in St. Louis, MO-IL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

Avatar_023 // Shutterstock

#50. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $56,870

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,310

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock

#49. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $58,470

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,190

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#48. Food service managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $59,070

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

goodluz // Shutterstock

#47. Real estate sales agents

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $59,610

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#46. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $59,950

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

motodan // Shutterstock

#45. Dredge operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $60,490

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,790

– Employment: 1,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($70,650)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($62,850)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($60,490)

Akimov Igor // Shutterstock

#44. Furnace, kiln, oven, drier, and kettle operators and tenders

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $60,610

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,910

– Employment: 16,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($69,090)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($60,610)

— Longview, WA ($59,140)

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

#43. Carpenters

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $60,640

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)

Canva

#42. Construction and building inspectors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $60,770

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

DenisKlimov // Shutterstock

#41. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $61,300

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,620

– Employment: 10,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($79,660)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,800)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($71,910)

Marcin Wichary // Wikicommons

#40. Bridge and lock tenders

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,140

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,610

– Employment: 3,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,560)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($64,590)

— Western Wisconsin nonmetropolitan area ($63,490)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#39. Insurance sales agents

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,420

– #213 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

SritanaN // Shutterstock

#38. Industrial machinery mechanics

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,780

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,140

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#37. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,820

– #231 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

Wipas Rojjanakard // Shutterstock

#36. Occupational health and safety technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,840

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#35. Model makers, metal and plastic

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,180

– Employment: 3,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,140)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($76,210)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($74,210)

Canva

#34. Glaziers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $65,410

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– Employment: 52,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($78,840)

— Salem, OR ($78,000)

— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($76,680)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#33. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $65,960

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

John Leung // Shutterstock

#32. Brickmasons and blockmasons

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $66,760

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)

— Decatur, IL ($92,670)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)

Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#31. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

Canva

#30. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $67,200

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

Jat306 // Shutterstock

#29. Millwrights

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $67,440

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#28. Real estate brokers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,000

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)

Vera Larina // Shutterstock

#27. Sheet metal workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,050

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,510

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

Canva

#26. Pump operators, except wellhead pumpers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,630

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,830

– Employment: 10,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($75,030)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($69,840)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($68,890)

Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#25. Electricians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,640

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,680

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#24. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,950

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#23. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $69,360

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

Onk-Q // Shutterstock

#22. Reinforcing iron and rebar workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $69,950

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,700

– Employment: 18,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($97,000)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($88,350)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($75,440)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#21. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $70,800

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#20. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,360

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,930

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

Unsplash

#19. Structural iron and steel workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,710

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)

— Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($84,570)

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#18. Private detectives and investigators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,810

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jackson, MI ($93,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,960

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

Unsplash

#16. Crane and tower operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $72,380

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#15. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $73,060

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#14. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $74,570

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)

michaeljung // Shutterstock

#13. Power plant operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $78,250

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

sculpies // Shutterstock

#12. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $81,670

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,600

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

Prath // Shutterstock

#11. Detectives and criminal investigators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $84,760

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#10. Postmasters and mail superintendents

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $85,510

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

Lovely Bird // Shutterstock

#9. Power distributors and dispatchers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $85,710

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 9,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)

Canva

#8. Transportation inspectors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $86,540

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

Canva

#7. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $89,040

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#6. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $89,160

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,880

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#5. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $90,810

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,890

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#4. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $91,590

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,810

– Employment: 5,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($104,810)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)

Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#3. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $97,860

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($101,900)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $98,910

– #165 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,430

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#1. Commercial pilots

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $105,030

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

