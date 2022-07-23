ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy Osbourne Is Overjoyed by Daughter Kelly’s Pregnancy, Reveals Grandkid’s First Gift

By Samantha Whidden
 4 days ago
With his daughter Kelly preparing to welcome her first child, rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne gushes over the first mama’s pregnancy and reveals his latest grandchild’s first gift.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Ozzy Osbourne spoke about Kelly’s pregnancy so far. “Kelly is big and she’s beautiful and I love it,” the rocker declared. He also shared that his daughter is six months along in her pregnancy.

Ozzy Osbourne then revealed what the first gift for his latest grandchild will be. “The first thing that I’m gonna buy is a microphone,” he shared. Kelly announced she was pregnant this past May. This will be her first and only child with Slipknot bandmate Sid Wilson. Kelly’s baby will be Ozzy’s ninth grandchild.

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne spoke about his music’s progress post-surgery and attending the big event in San Diego. “It’s great, it’s great. I like to see people, you know. That’s been the hardest thing of the past three years, because I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery. I’m getting there. It’s a slow climb back, you know?”

Ozzy Osbourne went on to share that he can’t wait for his fans to hear his next album. “Well, I have never gone into the studio and gone, ‘Oh, you know what? I’ve got to write a song for a bad record.’ I love the record. I hope the fans do [too], you know?”

Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne’s Daughter Kelly Claps Back At Reporter Who Criticized Her Parent’s Marriage

Last month, Kelly Osbourne offered a few choice words to a KTLA reporter and weathercaster, Kacey Montoya, who criticized Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s four-decade-long marriage while reporting on the rocker’s upcoming surgery. Montoya went on to ask if Ozzy and Sharon had ever separated with another reporter saying they had “a minute” due to Ozzy having an affair. Luckily they worked it out.

According to Hello! Magazine, Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter stated she was hurt by the comments the reporter made about her parents and described the journalist as being “shady.”

“Sorry but I just had to say something,” Kelly declared. “My father and I watch KTLA News every morning together. To say that I am blown away by your comments on my parent’s marital status is an understatement.”

Kelly went on to say that the reporter revealed that Ozzy Osbourne was about to undergo a life-changing surgery on his back that will determine the rest of his life before making comments about her parent’s marriage. “The fact that everyone could not just wish him their best and instead made such cutting comments is shameful. Is it hard for you to just be nice? My weather report is that you are shady.”

