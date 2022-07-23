Vernon Downs Results for July 22, 2022

Join the Oneida County History Center for its sixth annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt. Venture on a county or city-wide scavenger hunt to explore the people, places, and events that shaped Oneida County. Document your travels with a photo or selfie and share on social media. All ages are encouraged to participate in this free program with prizes from local businesses including Stewart’s, Bagel Grove, Holland Farms Bakery, Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs, and So Sweet Candy Shoppe. On August 5th, from 2-4 pm, the History Center will host a launch party with refreshments and games. Clue sheets and instructions will be available at the History Center or on its website www.oneidacountyhistory.org.

