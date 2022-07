MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County Commissioners have approved a slightly lower version of the proposed Mon EMS excess levy. Mon EMS director Forest Weyen said the new proposal decreases the four year total from about $21 million to $17.8 million with annual increases of 1% rather than the previous increase of 5% in years two, three and four.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO