SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spending just a few dollars could make you a Mega Millionaire and then some! The jackpot has now risen to a whopping $810 million dollars!. You could be Tuesday night’s winner by spending just $2.00 on a lottery ticket. The chances are extremely slim, but that still isn’t stopping people from buying a ticket for the mega millions. Many people stopped at Rocky’s on Syracuse’s Northside on Tuesday afternoon to buy a ticket. The owner of Rocky’s says a lot of people have been coming in since Friday’s drawing. Some people are buying more than one ticket, sharing with NewsChannel 9 what they would spend that money on if they were lucky.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO