Bronx, NY

‘The Godfather’ Star James Caan Died from a Heart Attack

By Laura Bradley
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
James Caan, a Bronx native whose trademark blend of brooding wit shone through iconic roles in films like The Godfather, Misery, and Elf, died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease, TMZ reports. The actor, who...

James Caan
