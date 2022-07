Cleveland is 35 miles away from the port city of Vermilion, which is located in the Ohio counties of Erie and Lorain. The city, which takes its name from the Vermilion River, used to be a thriving fishing port and small-boat harbor. The first residents arrived in the 19th century, and as of the 2010 census, there are 10,594 people living there.

