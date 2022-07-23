ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This Detachable Gooseneck Trailer Looks Wild, But It Works

By Caleb Jacobs
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago

Sure, you might not need a two-piece gooseneck with a hydraulic lift, but wouldn’t it be neat to have one?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YzVH7_0gqJlMjz00
Jerod Q Vuicich at Black Diamond Unlimited

If you think all trailers are the same, well, that's just not the case. Moving past the differences between bumper-pulls, fifth-wheels, and goosenecks, there are hugely varying levels of quality and innovation from one manufacturer to the next. Davis Industries seems pretty focused on the latter, as this detachable gooseneck with a hitch-mounted hydraulic lift is just plain neat.

When I saw this demo video from Black Diamond Unlimited come across my Instagram feed, I'll admit, I was puzzled. It definitely caught my attention, but what benefit does that fancy hardware provide for someone with a pickup truck? The answer, in short, is safety.

The hydraulic ram is managed by a handheld controller. It's already got a lowboy deck, and once the head of the trailer is detached, the front end simply sits on the ground with a slight incline. It doesn't require ramps and it takes a lot of sketchiness out of the loading process.

Anyone who's loaded a piece of machinery onto a traditional trailer knows how much everything tends to shake around, including the tow vehicle. Once, when I loaded my 1963 International Loadstar onto a gooseneck trailer that was attached to an '08 Super Duty, it shook parts out from underneath the Ford's hood. That wouldn't happen with Davis Industries' trailer; it's built to remain stable, no matter how jerky the controls are on a piece of heavy equipment.

It can haul a lot, too, as it's available with axle ratings of 10,000, 12,000, and 16,000 pounds. The brakes are electric, as the setup is meant for pickup trucks. This type of trailer, which is categorized as a removable gooseneck (RGN), is a lot more common in the big rig world. In those applications, they're great for towing oversized loads.

Lastly, David Industries' RGN is significantly lighter on its own than other similar trailers. The company claims that most 26-foot goosenecks weigh between 8,500 and 10,500 pounds empty, while this one tips the scales at 6,400 pounds and retains the same carrying capacity. That's good news for anyone looking to tow more with something smaller than a semi, so long as they can manage the tongue weight with the trailer axles all the way at the back. In short, it's lighter out of necessity.

Top-spec examples of the trailer run around $45,000 with the 16,000-pound axles. The one being demonstrated by Black Diamond Unlimited is for sale, and there looks to be another that's available in Virginia for about the same price. You can buy one or not, but it's a neat product nevertheless.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Daily Mail

Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods

A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gooseneck#Vehicles#Davis Industries
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Deals on New SUVs for July Are Mostly From One Brand

Oddly enough, most of the bad deals on this list come from Kia. Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle can be impossible these days. You can find the worst deals on new SUVs for July below. Even though the cars on this list are over MSRP, that doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with the options. In fact, it means the following SUVs are actually popular enough that buyers are willing to pay extra.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars

If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Here's What Makes John Wick's 1969 Mustang So Special

There are action movies released every year, but most of them don't gain as extensive of a fanbase as the "John Wick" series. The first film debuted in 2014, and at the time of writing, there have been three movies made overall with a fourth installment planned for 2023 (via Deadline). There's a lot to like about the movies, but for auto enthusiasts, one of the most significant selling points is the title character's car.
ENTERTAINMENT
MotorBiscuit

Here are the 3 Most Reliable Diesel Pickup Trucks of All Time

Ah, diesel trucks. It’s hard not to love them. However, diesel trucks come with a bit of a learning curve. Driving these big oil burners isn’t the hard part; it’s the slightly strange mechanics of how the trucks work. An unreliable diesel engine might just be the worst automotive experience ever, but having a solid diesel is unlike anything else. Here are the three most reliable diesel pickup trucks of all time.
CARS
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS
SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model X Battery Will Actually Last

The technology of batteries used to power electric vehicles has come a long way –- from lead-acid batteries that were used in GM's EV1 back in the '90s to lithium-ion batteries that are now used by most electric vehicle models. Tesla is one of those companies that are leading in the electric vehicle revolution, and batteries are the new gold rush.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy