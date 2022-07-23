ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders DT Daron Payne: Contract Extension Coming?

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
 4 days ago
Apart from Jonathan Allen and Chase Young, Daron Payne is arguably the most important player for the Washington Commanders defense.

Payne is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to become a free agent after the season if the Commanders don't use the franchise tag on him or he gets a new contract.

Payne has been a solid member of the defensive line since being drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He’s also been fairly consistent playing in 16 or more games in three of his four years in the NFL.

What he hasn’t done is improve on his career high sack numbers from his rookie year, despite the additions of Montez Sweat and Young to increase the threat on the ends of the line.

The closest Payne got to his first-year production was last season when he came just half a sack away from matching the five he had in 2018.

Now, Payne wants a new contract, but there's a few obstacles that prevent that from happening.

Payne was the second member of a four-year run of first-round defensive linemen (Allen, Payne, Sweat, Young). The Commanders already paid Allen long-term, and there's a good chance that the team is more likely to pay Sweat and Young next.

The team also drafted fellow defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis in the second round of the draft this past year, likely as insurance to replace Payne if he walked in free agency.

With all of these players competing for a new contract and playing time, Payne has a lot of pressure to succeed.

If Payne wants a new deal to stay in Washington, he’ll have to step up his production and prove he’s a guy worth spending precious cap space on moving forward.

Commander Country

Washington Weapons: Where Do Commanders Skill Players Rank Among NFL?

With the NFL season quickly approaching, the Washington Commanders are gearing up to show off a somewhat revamped new offense. In a recent ranking by ESPN of the NFL's top offensive playmaking units, the Commanders landed at No. 23. Though the ranking may not be particularly high, this is actually the highest pre-season ranking the offense has seen in the last three years, as they were No. 24 in 2021 and No. 32 in 2020.
WASHINGTON, DC
Commander Country

Daron Payne vs. Phidarian Mathis: Commanders Biggest Training Camp Position Battle?

With Washington Commanders training camp starting today, players will now compete for their spot on the 53-man roster and a high place on the depth chart. The Commanders selected Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis in the second round this past offseason and the former Crimson Tide product could possibly compete for a starting role with incumbent defensive tackle Daron Payne.
WASHINGTON, DC
A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

