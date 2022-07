Annapolis Green will be hosting their upcoming Green Drinks Annapolis event on Tuesday, July 26 from 5:30- 7:30 pm at Pirate’s Cove Restaurant in Galesville!. Did you know that this month is Plastic Free July? In an effort to bring awareness to the planet’s single-use plastic crisis, Annapolis Green has teamed up with Pirates Cove to showcase all of the very best in sustainable practices. And what a better place to be thankful for less plastic than on the beautiful dock bar at Pirate’s Cove!

