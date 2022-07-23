Appleby eyeing Group One targets for Ascot scorer Naval Power

Charlie Appleby is looking forward to seeing Naval Power test his powers at Group One level before the season is out after maintaining his unbeaten record with a dominant display at Ascot.

A winner on his Yarmouth debut in May and at Leicester last month, the Teofilo colt was the 10-11 favourite to complete his hat-trick stepping up to Listed class for the Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes.

After tracking the pacesetting Finn’s Charm, Naval Power eased to the front and the further he went the better he looked, eventually passing the post with six and a half lengths in hand.

The winner holds an entry in the National Stakes at the Curragh on September 11, while Appleby believes his charge will benefit from a step up from seven furlongs to a mile.

“I was pleased with his first run, confident with him second time and very confident coming here over seven,” said the Moulton Paddocks handler.

“What we have seen is an exciting horse and my feeling is that when we go up to a mile he will improve again.

“We will see him at his best in a Group One over a mile, maybe in a race like the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

“He couldn’t have been more visually impressive – we haven’t seen an unbeaten Teofilo for some time now.”

Tempus (centre) completed a double for Hollie Doyle (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

The Archie Watson-trained Tempus defied top-weight in the Porsche Handicap, completing a double on the card for jockey Hollie Doyle following the earlier success of Jumbly in the Valiant Stakes.

“They didn’t go very quick and I think he is better taking a lead. I was quite conscious the pace was quite flat, so between the four and three I moved him up into contention,” said Doyle.

“I got him into top gear before they got away from me and the further he went the better.

“He is a really good horse on his day and hopefully there’s more to come.”

Though 3lb out of the handicap, Call Me Ginger powered home under 5lb claimer Amie Waugh to take the concluding Garrard Handicap Stakes.

The Jim Goldie-trained six-year-old had done all his previous winning over six furlongs, but dropped back to the minimum trip following his latest success at Ayr last month, he continued his upward curve.

Waugh, having just her third ride at the track, was positive and Call Me Ginger stayed on nicely to draw a length clear of King Of Stars.

The winning rider said: “He did it quite easily and I do think the ground is key with him. We came here last season on soft ground and to be fair to him. he still ran a blinder when beaten (two and a half lengths).

“He has got his confidence back and hopefully he will keep progressing. It is unbelievable to win at Ascot!”

