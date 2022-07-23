Watch: Sydney McLaughlin smashes own world record in 400m hurdles

USA's Sydney McLaughlin races to the finish in the women's 400 meter hurdles on her way to a world record during day eight of the World Athletics Championships. Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sydney McLaughlin continued to push the world record in the 400 meter hurdles to another stratosphere, smashing her previous mark by more than seven tenths of a second Friday at the world championships.

McLaughlin, 22, left the field in the dust and finished in 50.68 seconds, beating her previous mark by 0.73 seconds.

McLaughlin first staked her climb in the record book when she finished in 51.90 seconds at the 2020 Olympic trials, becoming the first woman to run the event in less than 52 seconds. Last year, at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, McLaughlin beat her own record by finishing in 51.46 seconds. She beat the record again in June when she ran it in 51.41 seconds at the U.S. Championships.

Altogether, McLaughlin shaved nearly a second and a half off the world record in the event in the last 13 months.