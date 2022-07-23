ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Crash on I-94 in northwestern Indiana injures state trooper

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A state trooper investigating an incident on a northwestern Indiana freeway was injured when a passing car struck a firetruck and another vehicle.

The trooper was standing on eastbound Interstate 94 in Hammond about 2 a.m. Saturday when a speeding Dodge Charger struck the firetruck and a Subaru, state police said.

The Subaru spun out of control and hit a Dodge Journey stopped on the freeway’s shoulder. The Journey was pushed and pinned the trooper between it and a concrete barrier.

State police said the trooper freed himself. He was treated at a hospital and later released.

The Charger’s 23-year-old driver was arrested after running from the crash. His 23-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and was being treated at a hospital.

A gun was found in the Charger, police said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Small plane crash in Macomb County leaves 3 injured

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been injured after the small plane they were in crashed in southeastern Michigan. The plane went down shortly after taking off about 3 p.m. Sunday from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township, north of Detroit. It reached a height of about 75 feet (22 meters) before crashing, according to the Macomb County sheriff’s office. The victims suffered severe injuries and burns and were taken to a hospital. A dog that was aboard the plane has not been found.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

Body of a man missing in New Mexico floodwaters is recovered

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — The body of a man reported missing after flash floods hit the wildfire burn scar in northern New Mexico last week has been recovered, authorities said Tuesday. San Miguel County Sheriff’s officials said the body was located in the Tecolote Creek channel. They said three people were swept away from a destroyed home in the Tecolote Canyon subdivision last Thursday. The bodies of two women were recovered soon afterward west of Las Vegas, New Mexico.
LAS VEGAS, NM
The Associated Press

Death sentence upheld in death of Arizona girl locked in box

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and death sentence handed down to a woman in the 2011 suffocation of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a plastic storage box as punishment and left to die. In a decision Tuesday, the justices rejected Sammantha Allen’s claims that prosecutors had improperly suggested she was the person who killed Ame Deal and that Allen’s husband was solely responsible for punishing the child. Ame was ordered to get into the box because she had stolen an ice pop. Allen and her husband, John Allen, fell asleep and discovered the next morning that the child had died. The court said Sammantha Allen not only failed to provide aid to her dying relative, but she also participated in the punishment and that her failure to release her from the container is what killed Ame.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hammond, IN
Crime & Safety
Hammond, IN
Accidents
City
Hammond, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
The Associated Press

Teen who died in attempted robbery aboard train identified

CHICAGO (AP) — The person who was stabbed to death while taking part in the attempted armed robbery on a Chicago commuter train was a 15-year-old boy, authorities said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Monday that Darin McNair, who was stabbed in the chest during the attack earlier that day, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. In earlier reports, authorities said the person who died was a man. According to Chicago police, video footage reviewed by investigators shows a person, later identified as McNair, was holding a gun when the group he was with tried to rob someone aboard a Red Line train on the city’s South Side. According to police, the person targeted by the group used a knife to fatally stab him. Police said McNair was one of seven people who took part in the attempted robbery. On Tuesday, police said none of the six others had been identified and that no arrests have been made.
The Associated Press

Ohioan charged in US Capitol siege gets 2 years probation

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man who admitted threatening a witness after posting videos from the U.S. Capitol riots was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation. Justin Stoll, of Wilmington, had pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati to transmitting a threat to injure. Authorities allege Stoll breached the security barricades at the Capitol, but did not enter the building on Jan. 6.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

2 dead after commuter train and vehicle crash in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two people were killed Sunday in a crash involving a Rain Runner commuter train and a vehicle on State Road 313, according to New Mexico State Police. The names and ages of the two people who died weren’t immediately released. According to a Rail Runner spokesperson, a southbound train leaving Santa Fe struck a vehicle crossing the tracks at a private crossing. They said all 90 passengers onboard the train were being bussed to their destination.
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#State Trooper#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Subaru
The Associated Press

Md. man dies when Lyft driver ends ride on highway: police

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway. Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to their residence in Bethany Beach. The group was traveling south on U.S. 1 when a dispute arose with the Lyft driver. Police say the Lyft driver stopped in the left lane of the highway and demanded the group get out of the car.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
The Associated Press

Seaplane carrying 7 crashes after takeoff in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plane with seven people aboard bound for Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska crashed into the water Tuesday as it was leaving a seaplane base in Anchorage, with two people suffering serious injuries, authorities said. Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said the information he initially received was that there were six people on board. He said he was later told there were seven on board. Aaron Danielson, chief of the Ted Stevens International Airport Police and Fire, said there was some “initial confusion on scene.” A statement from the department late Tuesday afternoon said all seven were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment. Johnson said the plane operated by Regal Air had taken off and was in its initial climb phase when the accident occurred.
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Associated Press

SC Lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (four, nine, six; FB: seven) (seven, four, five, nine; FB: seven)
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

Judge tosses Kentucky student's lawsuits over DC encounter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday threw out multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuits against five media companies brought by a Kentucky student involved in a 2019 widely viewed encounter with a Native American man at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Nicholas Sandmann, then a 16-year-old student at Covington Catholic High School, sued several media companies, alleging they defamed him in their reporting of the incident. The lawsuits sought tens of millions of dollars in damages. The actions of Sandmann and his classmates were intensely debated online after video and photographs emerged of them wearing “Make America Great Again” hats near a Native American man, Nathan Phillips, playing a drum. Phillips accused Sandmann in media reports of blocking his way as Phillips moved through the crowd. Sandmann argued in the lawsuits that Phillips’ statement was defamatory.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

McMaster, Evette are SC's 1st gov ticket to file for reelect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette made history on Wednesday as the first gubernatorial ticket to file for reelection in South Carolina. “We’ve had great success in the last four years,” McMaster told reporters after Evette signed her campaign paperwork. “She is fully conversant with the trials, tribulations and challenges of business. ... I think that we offer a good, strong team that’s fully committed to the great people of South Carolina.” In 2018, as he sought his first full term, McMaster became the first governor to run on the same ticket as his pick for lieutenant governor. At the time, Evette was a political newcomer, a Greenville businesswoman McMaster said he picked in part due to her “fresh eyes” when it came to governing, as well as her relationships with the business community. Over the past four years, Evette has spent many months traveling the state, meeting with companies and businesses, as well as promoting relationships between South Carolina’s technical training schools, the strength of which both she and the governor have argued is key to the state’s growing manufacturing economy.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy