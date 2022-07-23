Parisi outlines county sustainability projects, encourages city to continue its efforts

Buy Now Dane County Executive Joe Parisi outlined county sustainability efforts and called City of Sun Prairie Sustainability Coordinator Scott Semroc a "rock star" for his efforts to lead city sustainability efforts. The city is planning to install a recharging station in the city hall parking lot later this year, is improving the energy efficiency of light fixtures in city buildings, and has already started converting many city vehicles to hybrid electric to save fuel consumption. Chris Mertes

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi spoke to the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, July 19, and outlined several sustainability efforts currently being undertaken by the county — ranging from solar to working with local farmers to grow cover crops.

Parisi singled out Scott Semroc, the city’s Sustainability Coordinator, as a “rock star” for actions the city has already taken to help the city become more sustainable. Many city vehicles are either hybrid electric or completely electric, and the municipal building has a green roof and is in the process of implementing other energy-saving features such as lighting updates.