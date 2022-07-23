ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

County continues discussion on purchasing additional ARMER radios

By Zach Hacker
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago
Morrison County Chief Financial Officer Curt Bryniarski presents information about the potential county-wide ARMER radio project to the Board of Commissioners, Tuesday. Listening are Commissioners, from left, Mike Wilson, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher, Jeffrey Jelinski and Greg Blaine. Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Morrison County Chief Financial Officer Curt Bryniarski gave the Board of Commissioners an update, Tuesday, on the second phase of a potential project to benefit local emergency personnel.

The Board voted unanimously, June 21, to allocate about $660,000 worth of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) dollars it received from the federal government to purchase new radios for the Sheriff’s Office and Public Works Department. Specifically, those were Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response (ARMER) radios, many of which have encryption capabilities to fall in line with upcoming federal and state law enforcement guidelines.

KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Firearms from Shipments

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to stealing multiple firearms from shipments destined for Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) businesses. Prosecutors said beginning in August 2021, law enforcement began receiving information about firearms thefts from shipments to FFLs. On March 9th, 2022 the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was contacted after 11 firearms were stolen from a recent shipment that was carried by XPO Logistics.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

12-year-old son of Elk River firefighter dies, department says

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Jesse Hooper, the 12-year-old son of an Elk River firefighter, died unexpectedly Saturday, the city's fire department said in a Facebook post. Jesse's obituary described him as "light-hearted" with "emotional awareness beyond his years." The obituary said Jesse attended Prairie View Middle School. It has not yet been revealed how he died.
ELK RIVER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people are injured in a crash over the weekend in central Minnesota

(Albany, MN)--Two people have reportedly been injured in a crash in central Minnesota over the weekend. Officials say the crash took place Saturday night on Interstate 94 nearly Albany. A minivan and a car were both traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when they collided. The driver of the car, Tyler...
ALBANY, MN
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 1 airlifted after fall from boom truck in Elk River

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when they fell from a boom truck in Elk River on Tuesday. It happened in front of the Elk River Senior Living apartment complex at 11124 183rd Circle Northwest. Two people were attempting to straighten out a bent flagpole when they fell.
MIX 108

I Need Help Identifying The Bite Mark On My Leg

Over the weekend I was in Brainerd, Minnesota and I woke up to find some strange markings on my leg. There was a lot of wooded area where I was, but I did not go into the woods at all. I stayed in and around the house. I took a few trips to the city, but did not feel anything crawl on me or bite me.
BRAINERD, MN
Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

