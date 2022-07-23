County continues discussion on purchasing additional ARMER radios

Morrison County Chief Financial Officer Curt Bryniarski presents information about the potential county-wide ARMER radio project to the Board of Commissioners, Tuesday. Listening are Commissioners, from left, Mike Wilson, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher, Jeffrey Jelinski and Greg Blaine. Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Morrison County Chief Financial Officer Curt Bryniarski gave the Board of Commissioners an update, Tuesday, on the second phase of a potential project to benefit local emergency personnel.

The Board voted unanimously, June 21, to allocate about $660,000 worth of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) dollars it received from the federal government to purchase new radios for the Sheriff’s Office and Public Works Department. Specifically, those were Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response (ARMER) radios, many of which have encryption capabilities to fall in line with upcoming federal and state law enforcement guidelines.