RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One Midlands family wants to spread a message they find very important to the community: No one deserves to be killed for who they are. Days after 26-year-old Keshia Geter, of Eastover, South Carolina, was found shot to death at the Knights Inn Hotel on Boy Scout Road in Augusta, GA, her family is raising awareness to the legacy she leaves behind.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO