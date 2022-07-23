ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

Troopers investigating deadly crash on Black Tom Rd

By Lindsay Miller
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHQgl_0gqJgaVk00

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Moncks Corner early Saturday morning.

Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with SCHP said a driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened around 4:40 a.m. on Black Tom Rd near Murphy Rd.

According to Trooper Ridgeway, a 2016 international box truck was traveling north and a 2010 Honda Sedan was traveling south on Black Tom Rd.

The driver of the Sedan lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line of the road, and crashed into the truck.

The Sedan driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. SCHP says the driver was 24 years old from Monks Corner.

Lyndon Williams, 39 from Columbia was operating the box truck and was not injured.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

