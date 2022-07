The Boston Red Sox had quite a series to forget in their three-game home set against the Toronto Blue Jays. Boston allowed 40 total runs over the series, with 28 of them coming in its second half opener. From the failure to continually take advantage of key runners in scoring position situations to the six total errors committed, the Red Sox had arguably their worst series in the 2022 campaign.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO