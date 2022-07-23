ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Heat Advisory issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Boone, Carroll, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Carroll; Gallatin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Dearborn, Franklin IN, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland. In Northern Kentucky, Boone, Carroll and Gallatin. * WHEN...Until 145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1031 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Batesville, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Carrollton, Aurora, Rising Sun, Hidden Valley, Bright, Versailles, Milan, Vevay, Osgood, Warsaw, Dillsboro, Oldenburg, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Florence, Patriot and Lake Santee.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Magoffin; Martin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In southeast Kentucky, Floyd and Magoffin. * WHEN...Until 115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1012 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Paintsville, Prestonsburg, Salyersville, Inez, Mason, Warfield, Buffalo, Meally, Perston Estates, Van Lear, Woodland Estates, West Van Lear, Bobbs, Thelma, Williamsport, Nero, Oaklawn Estates, Hagerhill, Auxier and Thealka.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Harrison, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Harrison; Scott FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of EAST CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following counties, Franklin, Harrison and Scott. * WHEN...Until 200 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1052 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cynthiana, Breckinridge, Stamping Ground, Sadieville, Berry, Rutland, Alberta, Renaker, Connersville and Davis.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant; Owen FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Kentucky, including the following counties, Grant and Owen. * WHEN...Until 130 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1026 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Williamstown, Owenton, Corinth, Monterey, Gratz, Elk Lake, Needmore, Holbrook, Beechwood, Long Ridge, Natlee, Lawrenceville, Elmer Davis Lake, New Columbus, Keefer, Twin Bridges, Harmony, Stewartsville, Squiresville and Cherry Grove.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Henry, Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Henry; Oldham FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following counties, Henry and Oldham. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1014 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include La Grange, New Castle, Pendleton, Eminence, Campbellsburg, Smithfield, Tarascon, Lacie, Turners Station and Delville.
HENRY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dearborn, Franklin, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Switzerland FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Dearborn, Franklin IN, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland. In Northern Kentucky, Boone, Carroll and Gallatin. * WHEN...Until 145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1031 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Batesville, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Carrollton, Aurora, Rising Sun, Hidden Valley, Bright, Versailles, Milan, Vevay, Osgood, Warsaw, Dillsboro, Oldenburg, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Florence, Patriot and Lake Santee.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bartholomew, Decatur, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bartholomew; Decatur; Shelby FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BARTHOLOMEW, NORTHWESTERN DECATUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY COUNTIES At 1017 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Heavy rain has come to an end, but flash flooding remains a concern through the rest of the morning. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Greensburg, Adams, Hope, Flat Rock, Milford, Geneva and Burney. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN

