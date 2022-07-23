ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

Michiana Small Businesses' July Vendor Market

By Paige Barnes, WSBT 22 Reporter
22 WSBT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA chance for you to support local Michiana businesses this Sunday, July 24. Michiana Small Businesses is hosting...

1077 WRKR

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
22 WSBT

Flavorful and fun festivities at the Elkhart County 4H Fair

Goshen — The Elkhart County 4H Fair continues until Saturday, July 30, 2022. This is one of the largest county fairs in the country, and draws out more than 200-thousand visitors each year. On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, is Senior Citizens Day. Those who are 62 and older are...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Name change for South Bend sign company

A familiar name in marquee sign production in northern Indiana is rebranding, following an ownership change. South Bend-based Hayes Design Co. acquired the Burkhart Sign Systems business in late 2021. Moving forward, the company will go by Hayes Design Co. The name change is going into effect immediately, and the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Niles motorcyclist hurt in crash on U.S. 31 in Miami County

A Niles man was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after state police say he drove through a red light and crashed into the side of an SUV. The collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Monday, July 25, on U.S.31 at Business 31 in Miami County. The preliminary crash investigation...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Local Michigan schools looking to voters for financial help

Michigan’s Primary Election is a week from today. Several local schools are looking to voters for financial help through millage renewals and new funding proposals. School leaders say if some are not passed, it could mean major budget cuts. If passed, single property homeowners in districts of Coloma Community...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Justin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Justin! He has been at the shelter since February. Justin, who...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Part Of Main Street Closed Due To Large Bee Infestation

WARSAW — The 900 block of Main Street in Warsaw is closed due to a large honeybee infestation. The City of Warsaw sent out a press release on Tuesday, July 26, letting people know of the infestation. However, what was originally believed to be hornets was discovered to be honeybees.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Summer Restaurant Weeks kick off in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can support local restaurants and get some good deals at the same time. Downtown South Bend’s Summer Restaurant Weeks kicked off on Monday. Through August 7, 22 restaurants are participating with special menus featuring different deals. Approximately 10 percent of the proceeds will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Unemployment rate jumps in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties

The unemployment rate in St. Joseph County has jumped from 2.7 percent in May to 3.5 percent for June, according to the latest figures from the Department of Workforce Development. In Elkhart County, the jobless rate also increased, from 1.8 percent in May to 2.3 percent in June. Both figures...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Strong turnout for Grateful Dead cover band in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Grateful Dead tribute band performed Sunday at Potawatomi Park as part of the South Bend VPA Summer Concert Series. The Happy Campers, based in South Bend, attracted a crowd at the Chris Wilson Pavilion. People of all ages enjoyed their performance. “For someone that’s...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Warsaw-Winona Lake Merger, Slot Machine Raid

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. July 31, 1967 — A former Syracuse man numbers among a group of four skilled mountain climbers still missing today as air and ground search parties continued rescue efforts off snow-shrouded Mt. McKinley near Anchorage, Alaska.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Renaissance Festival coming to St. Joseph County Fairgrounds

The Michiana Renaissance Festival is coming to the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in South Bend. After two years, the Renaissance Festival is back at the new location, with unique vendors and Jousting. Organizers say that discounts for the event are offered, if attendees bring non-perishable food. For every item brought...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man finds bullet hole in window, refrigerator in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported finding a bullet hole through one of his windows and his refrigerator on Saturday. At 5:55 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of W. Indiana Avenue for a shooting report. At the scene, the victim...
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Honeybee Hive Relocated After Tree Trimming Leads To Its Discovery

A hive of honeybees was relocated Tuesday after it was found inside an East Main Street tree in Warsaw. Originally believed to be a very large hornet infestation, the 900 block of East Main Street was closed around 1 p.m. Tuesday due to the large number of bees for the public’s safety. Residents in that block were notified of the bees, Public Works Superintendent Dustin Dillon said.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

New bouldering facility opens in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of climbing, there’s a new place in Goshen you may want to check out. Warehouse Climbing Co. opened its doors in May. The facility offers bouldering, which is climbing without a harness or rope. There’s a thick foam mat below to protect climbers if they fall.
GOSHEN, IN
wrtv.com

Michigan man injured in 2-vehicle crash on north side, police say

PERU — At approximately 3:09 p.m., the Indiana State Police, the Peru Police Department, and the Miami County Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at Business 31 where a motorcyclist was injured. A preliminary crash investigation showed that Jorge Gomez, 25, of Peru, was driving...
PERU, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Vouchers For School Shoes

The Salvation Army will distribute vouchers for school shoes for families in need on Aug. 3. Applications will be taken for vouchers at The Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Applicants must have an ID, proof of address and proof of children enrolled in school (K-12) in Kosciusko County. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is supporting the shoe vouchers through its annual Fruit & Nut Sale, and Shoe Sensation in Warsaw has been collecting socks and backpacks throughout the year. There are vouchers for 150 students, but donations will be accepted to provide for more students. Financial gifts may be sent to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1257, Warsaw, IN 46581 and put “School Shoes” in the memo line. For more information, go to Facebook: Warsaw Salvation Army. Pictured are Envoy Ken Locke, Salvation Army, and Courtney Howard, manager of Shoe Sensation.
WARSAW, IN

