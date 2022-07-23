Tastries trial scheduled to begin Monday

BAKESFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lawsuit filed against a local bakery which refused to bake a cake for a same-sex couple is scheduled for trial Monday.

The case against Tastries Bakery will be heard by Judge Eric Bradshaw in Department J of Kern County Superior Court, according to court records. It’s scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

The case has its origins in 2017, when same-sex couple Eileen and Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio visited Tastries Bakery to sample wedding cakes. The couple met with a bakery employee, selected a cake and booked a tasting for the next week.

A week later, they arrived at Tastries with family and were told by owner Cathy Miller that she would refer them to another bakery because she did not condone same-sex marriage. The couple left and filed a complaint with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

A judge in 2018 issued a ruling in favor of the bakery, but an appellate court overturned the decision.

DFEH filed a second lawsuit under the Unruh Civil Rights Act, which says in part that all people in the state — regardless of sexual orientation — are entitled to “full and equal accommodations, advantages, facilities, privileges, or services in all business establishments of every kind whatsoever.”

