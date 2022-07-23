ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Tastries trial scheduled to begin Monday

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKESFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lawsuit filed against a local bakery which refused to bake a cake for a same-sex couple is scheduled for trial Monday.

The case against Tastries Bakery will be heard by Judge Eric Bradshaw in Department J of Kern County Superior Court, according to court records. It’s scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

The case has its origins in 2017, when same-sex couple Eileen and Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio visited Tastries Bakery to sample wedding cakes. The couple met with a bakery employee, selected a cake and booked a tasting for the next week.

A week later, they arrived at Tastries with family and were told by owner Cathy Miller that she would refer them to another bakery because she did not condone same-sex marriage. The couple left and filed a complaint with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

A judge in 2018 issued a ruling in favor of the bakery, but an appellate court overturned the decision.

DFEH filed a second lawsuit under the Unruh Civil Rights Act, which says in part that all people in the state — regardless of sexual orientation — are entitled to “full and equal accommodations, advantages, facilities, privileges, or services in all business establishments of every kind whatsoever.”

Comments / 12

Marta Sterris
3d ago

No reason to be suing. Just move on. She was sending you to another bakery. And you knew by what she sells there she is Christian and you are pushing her beliefs as well. She should be allowed to run her business as she chooses

Reply
3
Janice Stephens
3d ago

Tasties bakery can refuse anyone they want. It’s there shop an they can do whatever they want. So let them run there business an let this go. I told them to put up a sign that says they can refuse anyone they want with no explanation. They should be able to refuse anyone they want no questions asked. I hope they win 🏆

Reply(1)
3
Jill Brychta Curtis
3d ago

Pretty sure, we'll definitely positive that the SCOTUS ruled in favor of Bakeries and the Right to Refuse service when it goes against the owners Religious Beliefs!Tell them to kick rocks!

Reply(2)
3
