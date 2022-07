great white shark swimming in waterPhoto by Gerald Shcombs (Unsplash) New York is experiencing more shark attacks in record numbers. A teen surfer was recently bitten off the coast of Long Island, New York. This attack was the sixth attack in the area over the last three weeks. As a result, the state of New York is taking safety measures, including more hours for lifeguard and the first ever drone patrols for sharks.

1 DAY AGO