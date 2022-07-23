ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Final game for Corey Bird

By Zach Gilleland
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Herbert Hoover and Marshall baseball star Corey Bird has officially retired from professional baseball. The Charleston Dirty Birds held a pre-game ceremony Friday honoring Bird featuring the 26-year-old’s former coaches, including current Marshall Head Coach Jeff Waggoner.

Fans of Cory past and present attended the game. The Dirty Birds gave away Bird t-shirts to the first 1,000 fans that entered Appalachian Power Park.

Bird spent five seasons in the Miami Marlins organization, batting .247 with 11 home runs and 120 RBI’s in 401 career games. He was called up by the Marlins in 2021, but did not appear in a game.

Charleston went on to win Friday’s game against the Wild Health Genomes 4-3.

