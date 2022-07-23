ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Free Wicker Park Festival returns for 18th year with live music, food and visual art installations

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOdsJ_0gqJcW4Y00
EMBED <> More Videos Free Wicker Park Fest returns for 18th year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Wicker Park Festival features more than 40 acclaimed live bands, food and drink vendors and visual art installations.

Wicker Park Fest is Chicago's biggest street festival and returns for the 18th year from July 22 to July 24 on Milwaukee Avenue between North Avenue and Paulina Street.

Headliners include Chicago's established rock band Local H, Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist NNAMD, as well as eight national acts, including Cherry Glazerr, Caroline Rose, The Happy Fits, MICHELLE, Y La Bamba, The Spits, Armand Hammer and Tom the Mail Man.

The festival is free, a $10 donation at the gate will benefit the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce and comes with festival pin perks of receiving more than 20 discounts from festival vendors and businesses in the area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago announces dates for Millennium Park music festivals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has announced more information about the dates and lineups for three of the city's most popular free music festivals at Millennium Park. The Chicago Jazz Festival will take place September 1-4. Chicago's House Music Festival will run from September 15-18. The World Music Festival Chicago will...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Civic

Food Fests in Chicago that are ACTUALLY worth it?

After the general disappointment of Pizza City Fest (Day 2 was much better), I was wondering if there are food festivals in Chicago that are worth going to?. For example, I think Eataly does a pretty good job of their seasonal parties which includes ayce food and drink for 5 hours (buy the tickets early to get the 6pm option). This event is totally worth it even at the raised to $100 price tag.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Dreamy New Rooftop Pop-Up Is Open For The Summer

There’s nothing better than a good meal with a beautiful view and Atomic Hospitality knows it. The group has just opened an 8,000-square-foot pop-up with gorgeous views for a limited time only. Open throughout the rest of the summer, the balmy rooftop pop-up is just above their newly opened pan-Latin restaurant, Tabu. Located in Chicago’s West Loop, the rooftop, which opened this past weekend, features much-loved menu items, drinks, and all the good vibes. Enjoy skyline views, bites from Tabu’s menu, and new dishes by Chef Saul Roman. as you take in the summer sun. There’s also a summer cocktail menu curated by Beverage Manager, Javier Arroyo.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Secret Chicago

The Great American Lobster Fest To Return In September

An epic lobster festival is coming back September 2-4th, making a triumphant return to the Windy City. The 7th annual seafood event is taking place at the iconic Navy Pier and is known as the midwest’s largest lobster and seafood festival.  With fresh live lobster flown in from the East Coast, The Great American Lobster Fest also delivers on all forms of entertainment with live music, special performances, family-friendly activities, and unique arts and crafts vendors. There will also be a bevy of additional food options and beverages to choose from. 
CHICAGO, IL
edmidentity.com

Lollapalooza 2022 Set Times, Festival Map, and Essential Info

Heading to Lollapalooza this year? Stay in the know with all the essential info, including the set times, festival map, what not to bring, and more!. Lollapalooza is one of the biggest weekends in Chicago, and the festival is quickly approaching. Fans couldn’t be more excited to make their return to Grant Park on July 28-31 to experience four days of great music, delicious food, and all-around good vibes. With nine stages and over 170 artists to check out, the stacked lineup hosts many established artists and rising talent that you won’t want to miss.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Great Giveaway Offers Families In Rogers Park Free Toys, Bikes, Activities

ROGERS PARK — Families can take home free toys and bikes after enjoying kid-friendly activities at the second annual Great Giveaway this week. The Great Giveaway runs 2-6 p.m. Saturday in Willye B. White Park, 1610 W. Howard St., with activities for the whole family, including pony rides, a petting zoo, carnival activities and a basketball tournament with cash prizes, according to an event listing.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Rose
Person
Armand Hammer
NBC Chicago

Photos: The O'Jays and Isley Brothers Chicago Show

After more than 60 years of electrifying people all over the world, the legendary R&B Soul group The O’Jays, which embarked on their final tour earlier this year, performed for the last time in Chicago. The tour is being billed as the “Last Stop On The Love Train." The...
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wicker Park#Art Installations#Visual Art#Live Music#Localevent#Local Life#Local H#Nnamd
chicagoconcertreviews.com

City Winery “Can’t Stop” raving about R&B chart-toppers After 7, back on “Unfinished Business”

In the epicenter of the R&B and new jack swing explosion of the late 1980s into the ‘90s, After 7 rose to prominence thanks to a series of chart-topping singles, soundtrack placements as widespread as “The Five Heartbeats” and “Beverly Hills 90210,” plus seven NAACP Image Awards, in addition to Grammy and American Music Award nominations.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
94.3 Lite FM

50 Years Ago: Styx Forms

In July 1972, music began flowing from a new Chicago band named after the river Styx. The quintet introduced itself to the world with "Best Thing," a love song inspired by guitarist James "J.Y." Young's wife, Susan. It was the lone single from their self-titled first LP, which followed in August 1972 — a relatively inauspicious debut (neither the single nor the album charted) for a band that would score its first hit, "Lady," just two years later. Toward the end of the decade, Styx was one of the world's biggest-selling groups.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy