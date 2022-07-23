What if 'wokeness' is why it's so hot and the other top subscriber columns for the week

It's that time of the week when subscribers get their own USA TODAY Opinion newsletter. These are the columns, from this week, that got your attention. So we're bringing them back today.

By Rex Huppke

With record temperatures steam-pressing the United States and much of Europe, Africa and Asia, many in my Science-Is-A-Hoax Facebook group have posed a sensible question: Is "wokeness" to blame for these heat waves?

As a white man with access to the internet and an unwillingness to care about anyone besides myself, I can tell you the answer is, indisputably, yes. Liberal wokeness is causing temperatures to rise and forcing me to leave my Hummer idling in the driveway with the AC on and the doors open in an attempt to cool the air around my house. ( READ MORE )

By Carli Pierson

My husband has been dying to see "Top Gun: Maverick." But because we live far away from family, it's hard to get away to the movies without the kids. When we do get to go to the theater, it is usually with our two young children, and that means it's almost always a kid movie.

Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) trains a squad of young fighter pilots for a dangerous mission in the sequel "Top Gun: Maverick." PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Don't get me wrong, I love me some Disney. I could (and probably have) watch "Encanto" and "The Sword in the Stone" a million times. But sometimes you want (or need) to watch a movie with your kids that isn't exactly a "kiddie movie." ( READ MORE )

By Rex Huppke

As Americans in every state scramble to understand how the overturning of Roe v. Wade impacts access to reproductive health care, one thing has become clear: The federal government needs to temporarily ban sex.

I know this sounds draconian, like I’m suggesting politicians tell us what we can and can’t do with our bodies. Ridiculous, right? ( READ MORE )

By Rex Huppke

A report on the Uvalde school shooting released over the weekend left some questioning the accuracy of the National Rifle Association’s long-standing mathematical equation: “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

Surveillance video show authorities stage in a hallway as they respond to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman

The Texas House committee report on the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead found that nearly 400 law enforcement officers were on the scene but failed to halt the slaughter. The Texas Tribune referred to the size of the police presence at Robb Elementary School as “a force larger than the garrison that defended the Alamo.”

And yet, this collection of good guys with guns failed to stop one bad guy with a gun before he murdered 21 people. ( READ MORE )

Larry P. Arnn

During a recent event in Nashville, I made news by saying, “Teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”

I have said this many times, in public and in private, and will likely say it again. This time it was important because Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was present. Many were outraged. I was not speaking for the governor, and I would rather do anything than embarrass him. If I have done that, I apologize to him.

If the governor had not been there, there’s a good chance no one would have paid attention to it, but I will explain what I meant anyway. ( READ MORE )

