ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What if 'wokeness' is why it's so hot and the other top subscriber columns for the week

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08K6j4_0gqJcDXz00

It's that time of the week when subscribers get their own USA TODAY Opinion newsletter. These are the columns, from this week, that got your attention. So we're bringing them back today.

As always, thank you to our existing subscribers. If you're considering subscribing, just click on this link and join the club for $1 .

We hope you're all having a great weekend.

Is 'wokeness' responsible for US and European heat waves? Absolutely.

By Rex Huppke

With record temperatures steam-pressing the United States and much of Europe, Africa and Asia, many in my Science-Is-A-Hoax Facebook group have posed a sensible question: Is "wokeness" to blame for these heat waves?

As a white man with access to the internet and an unwillingness to care about anyone besides myself, I can tell you the answer is, indisputably, yes. Liberal wokeness is causing temperatures to rise and forcing me to leave my Hummer idling in the driveway with the AC on and the doors open in an attempt to cool the air around my house. ( READ MORE )

Less sexy time in the movies would be great. 'Top Gun: Maverick' does a great job of that.

By Carli Pierson

My husband has been dying to see "Top Gun: Maverick." But because we live far away from family, it's hard to get away to the movies without the kids. When we do get to go to the theater, it is usually with our two young children, and that means it's almost always a kid movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eSCDC_0gqJcDXz00
Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) trains a squad of young fighter pilots for a dangerous mission in the sequel "Top Gun: Maverick." PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Don't get me wrong, I love me some Disney. I could (and probably have) watch "Encanto" and "The Sword in the Stone" a million times. But sometimes you want (or need) to watch a movie with your kids that isn't exactly a "kiddie movie." ( READ MORE )

Confused by abortion laws, anxious about intimacy? The answer is clear: We must ban sex.

By Rex Huppke

As Americans in every state scramble to understand how the overturning of Roe v. Wade impacts access to reproductive health care, one thing has become clear: The federal government needs to temporarily ban sex.

I know this sounds draconian, like I’m suggesting politicians tell us what we can and can’t do with our bodies. Ridiculous, right? ( READ MORE )

Uvalde report and 'NRA Math': Why nearly 400 'good guys with guns' couldn’t stop one bad guy

By Rex Huppke

A report on the Uvalde school shooting released over the weekend left some questioning the accuracy of the National Rifle Association’s long-standing mathematical equation: “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWrm9_0gqJcDXz00
Surveillance video show authorities stage in a hallway as they respond to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman

The Texas House committee report on the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead found that nearly 400 law enforcement officers were on the scene but failed to halt the slaughter. The Texas Tribune referred to the size of the police presence at Robb Elementary School as “a force larger than the garrison that defended the Alamo.”

And yet, this collection of good guys with guns failed to stop one bad guy with a gun before he murdered 21 people. ( READ MORE )

I said 'teachers are trained in dumbest parts of dumbest colleges.' Here's why.

Larry P. Arnn

During a recent event in Nashville, I made news by saying, “Teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”

I have said this many times, in public and in private, and will likely say it again. This time it was important because Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was present. Many were outraged. I was not speaking for the governor, and I would rather do anything than embarrass him. If I have done that, I apologize to him.

If the governor had not been there, there’s a good chance no one would have paid attention to it, but I will explain what I meant anyway. ( READ MORE )

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What if 'wokeness' is why it's so hot and the other top subscriber columns for the week

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Discovery

Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!

This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
SFGate

Photos show Lake Mead on the verge of becoming a 'dead pool'

The sun began to set but the temperature hovered around 106 degrees. I was there to document one of the latest objects to emerge from Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, serving the needs of some 20 million people in the Desert Southwest. In recent weeks, lots...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Newsweek

Passenger Can't Believe View out the Plane Over Arizona: 'Meteor Crater'

A plane passenger couldn't believe their eyes when they looked out the window over Arizona and saw a meteor crater. The massive gouge in the Earth's surface was clearly visible from the sky, arguably one of the better vantage points to appreciate its vastness. The traveler shared a snap to Reddit, under username u/aurallyskilled, as they raved about the incredible view.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Guns#European#Ac
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

'Where there's bodies, there's treasure': A hunt as Lake Mead shrinks

LAS VEGAS - They appeared to be just a couple of special-education teachers, freed up by Flag Day, out for a morning of bass fishing on Lake Mead. Matt Blanchard and Shawn Rosen had settled into their 18-foot motorboat, put beers on ice and waited their turn at the last functioning boat launch on this rapidly disappearing body of water. It wasn't until the old Bayliner was chugging away that Rosen mentioned an ulterior motive for their mid-June excursion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ZDNet

He flew American Airlines, she flew United. For both, the unthinkable happened

A lot of Americans are thinking twice these days. Should they fly somewhere, anywhere? Or should they tolerate the high price of gas and drive somewhere, anywhere?. Currently, America's airlines seem to enjoy all the efficiency and competence of, well, America's politicians. Delta, for example, got so desperate that it...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Disney
Austonia

Elon Musk reportedly living in this Westlake mansion with new twins and their mother

Elon Musk lives in a Westlake mansion at least part-time with his baby mama and new twins, a new report suggests. Documents acquired by Insider show Musk and Shivon Alice Zilis, the mother of his twins and one of his top Neuralink executives, listing the same Austin residence for their address when petitioning to add Musk's last name to his kids' legal names. Austonia finds one local home listed under the mother's name, Shivon Alice Zilis, matching the price tag Insider said the house was worth: $4.5 million. According to the Travis County Appraisal District, Zilis got the deed for...
AUSTIN, TX
People

Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

548K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy